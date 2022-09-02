ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
College Football Star Clark Yarbrough Dies at 21

Clark Yarbrough, a football player at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas died on Sunday, the school announced. He was 21 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Ouachita Baptist said that Yarbrough, a defensive lineman, collapsed on Sunday. "Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Shavez Hart, Olympic and World Championship Sprinter, Dead at 29

Shavez Hart, an Olympic and World Championship sprinter who also competed at Texas A&M, died on Saturday after being shot and killed at a nightclub in the Bahamas, according to TMZ Sports. He was 29 years old. Hart allegedly was trying to break up a fight before he was shot. The incident happened in Mount Hope, North Abaco early Saturday morning.
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Cook Out Southern 500

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs start now. After a long and interesting regular season, 16 drivers will compete to see who will be the champion in 2022. The first race of the playoffs, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network and the NBC Sports app.
MOTORSPORTS

