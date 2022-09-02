Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
College Football Star Clark Yarbrough Dies at 21
Clark Yarbrough, a football player at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas died on Sunday, the school announced. He was 21 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Ouachita Baptist said that Yarbrough, a defensive lineman, collapsed on Sunday. "Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior...
WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns
The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Shavez Hart, Olympic and World Championship Sprinter, Dead at 29
Shavez Hart, an Olympic and World Championship sprinter who also competed at Texas A&M, died on Saturday after being shot and killed at a nightclub in the Bahamas, according to TMZ Sports. He was 29 years old. Hart allegedly was trying to break up a fight before he was shot. The incident happened in Mount Hope, North Abaco early Saturday morning.
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Cook Out Southern 500
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs start now. After a long and interesting regular season, 16 drivers will compete to see who will be the champion in 2022. The first race of the playoffs, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network and the NBC Sports app.
