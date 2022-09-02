EXCLUSIVE: Red Raider Nation sits down with Joey McGuire

Texas Tech kicked off the Joey McGuire era in grand fashion Saturday evening at The Jones, but paid a price in the end. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough went down awkwardly on his shoulder at the end of the first quarter. The Oregon transfer had just come off of a collarbone injury that cost him the rest of his 2021 season after the Texas game. McGuire named him the starter towards the end of fall camp over Donovan Smith and Behren Morton. Now for the foreseeable future Smith will take the reins of the offense.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO