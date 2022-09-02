ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Robert Massey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Haydock#Bbc North West#Violent Crime#Liverpool Remand Court#Merseyside Police
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail

A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.Anyone who has information about the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Shea Gordon: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London named

A 17-year-old stabbed to death in east London has been named by police. Shea Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow and died in the early hours of Sunday. A second teenager remains critically injured in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple wave at barefoot man climbing past their window at the Shard 40 floors up

A couple staying on the 40th floor of The Shard were in bed when they spotted a man waving and climbing past their window at 6am.Paul Curphey said it was “amazingly uplifting” to see the young man on Sunday, who had appeared to scale the 1,016-foot building in central London barefoot.The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and two other men arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, as the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.Mr Curphey, 52, and his partner Treasaida were visiting the capital...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed

A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy