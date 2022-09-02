Read full article on original website
Major breakthrough in case of man found encased in a concrete slab as two men are charged with murder
Police have charged two men with murder and misconduct with a corpse in the case of a man found encased in a concrete slab in March this year. Andrew Christopher Walsh was reported missing by his family in the north Queensland town of Mossman in January,. The 35-year-old was last...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Man, 51, charged with rape and murder after woman, 26, found dead at flat
A MAN has been charged with rape and murder after a young woman was found dead. Cops discovered the body of Lizzy McCann, 26, at a home in Ashton Under Lyne, Gtr Manchester on Thursday. Now Simon Goold, 51, has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration. Detective...
Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering Liverpool girl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Arrest of 33-year-old follows earlier arrest of 36-year-old man suspected of being the gunman
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Little girl leaves devastating note outside Knotty Ash home where schoolgirl, 9, was shot dead as locals left reeling
A LITTLE girl left a devastating note on the door of the house where a nine-year-old was shot dead. The youngster pleaded with locals to "be careful" after Olivia Pratt Korbel was gunned down in her own home last night. A child was today spotted coming out a property on...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
Both men arrested over ‘murder’ of little Olivia, 9, are bailed as cops continue to plea for info
BOTH men arrested after nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead have been bailed. But one suspect, 36, has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. Merseyside Police is still appealing for information as its investigation into the innocent schoolgirl's death continues. A spokesman added: "We still...
Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.Anyone who has information about the...
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
BBC
Shea Gordon: Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London named
A 17-year-old stabbed to death in east London has been named by police. Shea Gordon, from Enfield, north London, suffered fatal stab wounds during a disturbance in Lichfield Road, Bow and died in the early hours of Sunday. A second teenager remains critically injured in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.
Couple wave at barefoot man climbing past their window at the Shard 40 floors up
A couple staying on the 40th floor of The Shard were in bed when they spotted a man waving and climbing past their window at 6am.Paul Curphey said it was “amazingly uplifting” to see the young man on Sunday, who had appeared to scale the 1,016-foot building in central London barefoot.The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and two other men arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, as the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.Mr Curphey, 52, and his partner Treasaida were visiting the capital...
Elderly Couple Caught Trafficking 22 Pounds of Crystal Meth
The substance was found concealed in the lining of the couple's suitcases.
BBC
Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed
A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
Police launch urgent appeal for schoolgirl, 15, last seen two days ago at a bus stop in Cheshire
Cheshire Police has launched an urgent appeal after a 15-year-old school girl went missing. Kaitlin McClennon was last seen at a bus stop at Halton Hospital, Runcorn, at 4.30pm on Thursday. The teenager has been missing for two days and officers are imploring anyone who knows her whereabouts to come...
