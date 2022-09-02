ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Caught: Jason Aldean Dresses As Lil Wayne In BLACKFACE — As Rage Grows Against Country Star After His Wife's 'Transphobic' Remarks

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AutaA_0hg5F0ey00
mega

Fans are bringing up Jason Aldean 's shocking decision to dress as Lil Wayne in Blackface for Halloween in 2015 amid his wife Brittany 's gender identity controversy, Radar has learned .

The country crooner caused a stir due to his ensemble for the holiday, wearing dark paint on his face, a wig of long black dreadlocks, a red bandanna, a gold chain, and black sunglasses to emulate the Lollipop rapper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFIU3_0hg5F0ey00
mega

Several fans were outraged at his costume choice, which was later addressed in an interview with Billboard.

"In this day and age people are so sensitive that no matter what you do, somebody is going to make a big deal out of it," Aldean told the publication in 2016.

"Me doing that had zero malicious intent," the You Make It Easy singer went on, noting that he had no ill will with his rapper-inspired getup.

"I get that race is a touchy subject, but not everybody is that way," Aldean added. "Media tends to make a big deal out of things. If that was disrespectful to anyone, I by all means apologize. That was never my intention. It never crossed my mind."

After news broke that Aldean's long-time public relations firm, The GreenRoom, dumped the songwriter following his wife's recent remarks on gender identity, some fans sounded off via social media and brought up this past scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Klncx_0hg5F0ey00
mega

"Just because you don’t mean to offend doesn't mean people won’t be offended," one social media user commented under the IG account AGirlHasNoPresident.

"Their complete lack of awareness is really sad. They are both so closed minded, they have no idea how dangerous their rhetoric is," another sounded off.

GreenRoom issued a statement on Thursday soon after his wife, Brittany, sparked controversy with a social media post that many labeled as transphobic.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," her makeup video was captioned on August 23.

Aldean commented, "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PswJq_0hg5F0ey00
mega

RadarOnline.com can confirm his former PR firm did not state why they were ending their partnership after nearly two decades, making it clear their relationship is over.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," co-owner Tyne Parrish said. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore , but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

Comments / 204

Charlene Inman
3d ago

This happened ages ago ,he's was being funny NOT Racist! For ppl wanting this world to unite ..they still be picking at lil stuff this that's taken out of content !

Reply(13)
122
AP_001315.fdaf2fa70eb944379f79d253d0c5e745.0557
3d ago

Only a stupid woke millennial would try to make an article like this. And whatever 47 +genders they are. Their platforms and themselves are responsible for a lot of this bs

Reply
71
Penelope Briggs
3d ago

here we go again...millennial cry babies thinking everything anyone says that rubs them they wrong way is cancel culture worthy. Gawd, how did we raise such a hyper-sensitive and dramatic generation!?

Reply(7)
46
Related
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brittany Aldean claims she got ‘so much support’ after transphobic post

Jason Aldean’s wife claimed she has received “so much support” from the country music community after facing backlash for a transphobic Instagram post. “So much support, so much support,” Brittany Aldean said Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday when asked about the reaction in Nashville. “Especially people that have children.” Brittany did, however, admit that she has also gotten some not-so-positive comments from “the other side.” “People are entitled to their opinions, but that’s just it — we as conservatives have a very hard time having an opinion, especially in society today,” she continued. “It’s very, very sad, but [I’ve had] a lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jason Aldean
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Transphobic#Ig#Agirl
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RadarOnline

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy