Caught: Jason Aldean Dresses As Lil Wayne In BLACKFACE — As Rage Grows Against Country Star After His Wife's 'Transphobic' Remarks

Fans are bringing up Jason Aldean 's shocking decision to dress as Lil Wayne in Blackface for Halloween in 2015 amid his wife Brittany 's gender identity controversy, Radar has learned .

The country crooner caused a stir due to his ensemble for the holiday, wearing dark paint on his face, a wig of long black dreadlocks, a red bandanna, a gold chain, and black sunglasses to emulate the Lollipop rapper.

Several fans were outraged at his costume choice, which was later addressed in an interview with Billboard.

"In this day and age people are so sensitive that no matter what you do, somebody is going to make a big deal out of it," Aldean told the publication in 2016.

"Me doing that had zero malicious intent," the You Make It Easy singer went on, noting that he had no ill will with his rapper-inspired getup.

"I get that race is a touchy subject, but not everybody is that way," Aldean added. "Media tends to make a big deal out of things. If that was disrespectful to anyone, I by all means apologize. That was never my intention. It never crossed my mind."

After news broke that Aldean's long-time public relations firm, The GreenRoom, dumped the songwriter following his wife's recent remarks on gender identity, some fans sounded off via social media and brought up this past scandal.

"Just because you don’t mean to offend doesn't mean people won’t be offended," one social media user commented under the IG account AGirlHasNoPresident.

"Their complete lack of awareness is really sad. They are both so closed minded, they have no idea how dangerous their rhetoric is," another sounded off.

GreenRoom issued a statement on Thursday soon after his wife, Brittany, sparked controversy with a social media post that many labeled as transphobic.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," her makeup video was captioned on August 23.

Aldean commented, "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

RadarOnline.com can confirm his former PR firm did not state why they were ending their partnership after nearly two decades, making it clear their relationship is over.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," co-owner Tyne Parrish said. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore , but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."