3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat

These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
The Moonshot: Pitchers who could outperform the Red Sox bullpen

Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
Get $150 Free When You Bet on Yankees vs Twins

The New York Yankees picked up a second straight win on Monday thanks, in part, to Aaron Judge’s 54th home run of the season. With a few weeks left in the season, Judge has a real shot to surpass Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs.
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs

While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
Eagles fans roast Cowboys latest roster move on Twitter

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters, and Eagles fans were quick to roast the move on Twitter. Oh gosh, we knew this moment would come. Philadelphia Eagles fans were probably chomping at the bit to see what Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys would do to fill the gap left by a Tyron Smith injury at left tackle, and after dragging their feet and avoiding the good available options, the Cowboys finally filled the hole with an aged veteran tackle.
