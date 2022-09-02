Read full article on original website
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
MLB・
The Moonshot: Pitchers who could outperform the Red Sox bullpen
Well, we believe in exit velocity, bat flips, launch angles, stealing home, the hanging curveball, Big League Chew, sausage races, and that unwritten rules of any kind are self-indulgent, overrated crap. We believe Greg Maddux was an actual wizard. We believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment protecting minor league baseball and that pitch framing is both an art and a science. We believe in the sweet spot, making WARP not war, letting your closer chase a two-inning save, and we believe love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.
Get $150 Free When You Bet on Yankees vs Twins
The New York Yankees picked up a second straight win on Monday thanks, in part, to Aaron Judge’s 54th home run of the season. With a few weeks left in the season, Judge has a real shot to surpass Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs.
Braves get an unexpected gift and take full advantage of it
The Atlanta Braves can thank the New York Mets for being bad against a bad team, alright. After sweeping the Miami Marlins to win their fifth game in a row, the Atlanta Braves find themselves only one game back of the New York Mets in the tight National League East race.
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
Albert Pujols moves closer to 700 in the sweetest way possible
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols faced the Chicago Cubs for the final time in his career on Sunday, with his final swing fittingly winning the game. Albert Pujols’ quest for 700 continued on Sunday in the final game he’ll ever play against the Cubs. Considering the fits...
Miami Dolphins season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022
Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the Miami Dolphins season prediction. Hey, did anything happen to the Miami Dolphins this offseason? Didn’t think so. Well, unless you consider the fact that they fired Brian...
NFL・
Eagles fans roast Cowboys latest roster move on Twitter
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters, and Eagles fans were quick to roast the move on Twitter. Oh gosh, we knew this moment would come. Philadelphia Eagles fans were probably chomping at the bit to see what Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys would do to fill the gap left by a Tyron Smith injury at left tackle, and after dragging their feet and avoiding the good available options, the Cowboys finally filled the hole with an aged veteran tackle.
