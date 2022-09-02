ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge lab seeks paid volunteers for biometric research

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdOR3_0hg5EuWq00

OAK RIDGE, Tenn ( WATE ) — An Oak Ridge National Laboratory team is looking for paid volunteers to be part of a face and whole-body identification study that supports new developments in public safety missions, such as counterterrorism and border security.

Ads recruiting volunteers for September appointments are running on social media platforms with a link to a sign-up page on the BRIAR website.

BRIAR , an acronym for Biometric Recognition and Identification at Altitude and Range, is a program that began in November 2021 with the goal of “developing software algorithm-based systems capable of performing whole-body biometric identification at long range, and from elevated platforms,” while under challenging conditions, according to information on the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) website.

ORNL aims to prevent wildfires using fire-detecting technology

An example given is identifying or recognizing individuals from watch towers or unmanned aerial vehicles using information gleaned through whole-body “biometric signatures” such as a person’s manner of walking or their body shape as well as with other biometric information.

Volunteers will be paid with gift cards worth up to $150. In addition to the general public, ORNL employees are eligible to participate on their own time.

Participation requires having photographs and videos taken by several camera systems while performing common, everyday activities such as standing or walking. The images collected will be used in testing the BRIAR program.

“National security technologies must accurately and reliably operate under conditions that are extremely difficult for existing biometric technologies to succeed in,” said program manager Dr. Lars Ericson. “I am confident that our excellent team of research organizations, scientists, and engineers will push the research forward and build technologies that are significantly ahead of the current state-of-the-art.”

Testing will take up to 4 hours. Once registered, a map will be provided to an arrival point, where transportation will be provided to the testing location, according to information provided.

Portal to a parallel universe rumors debunked by ORNL

A video shared on YouTube by the Office of the Director of National Security demonstrates the atmospheric issues researchers are working to overcome and what they hope to accomplish with the research.

In March, an IARPA press release notes BRIAR research contracts were awarded to 7 teams at Michigan State University, The University of Houston, The University of Southern California, and others. Oak Ridge National Laboratory is one testing and evaluation partner listed for the BRIAR program.

Researchers also hope BRIAR results help to develop a better system for reidentification — known as ReID — for tracking the same person across a camera network. The use of this type of system is primarily by public safety needs, according to the video.

Research outcomes are intended to support the protection of critical infrastructure and transportation facilities, as well as military force protection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Company Distilling holds bottle signing in Townsend

Master distiller holds bottle signing at new facility. Company Distilling holds bottle signing in Townsend. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …. ‘Right to Work’ on the ballot for Tennesseans this …. Knoxville Starbucks employees hold ‘sip-ins’. What the Tech? An app to help with reading.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Knoxville Starbucks employees hold 'sip-ins'

This Labor Day, WATE 6 Reporter Paige Weeks speaks with staff at one of the few unionized Starbucks shops in the country. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …. ‘Right to Work’ on the ballot for Tennesseans this …. What the Tech? An app to help with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Ridge, TN
arizonasuntimes.com

Leftist Author Jon Meacham Named to Board of University of Tennessee’s Institute for American Civics

Author and former MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham was named to the Board of Fellows of the University of Tennessee’s newly established Institute for American Civics last week by University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. German-owned Politico reported that Meacham helped President Joe Biden “frame” his now infamously divisive “speech...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Biometric Recognition
wvlt.tv

Should you wash your chicken?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Should you wash your chicken before you cook it? A new initiative supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Competitive Grant is explaining why you might want to skip this step next time you cook.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution on abortion

Knoxville City Council meets Tuesday morning with several items on the agenda. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …. ‘Right to Work’ on the ballot for Tennesseans this …. Knoxville Starbucks employees hold ‘sip-ins’. What the Tech? An app to help with reading. Medal of Honor...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
globalspec.com

Now open: First private sector TRISO fuel facility in US

The first private sector supplies of tri-structural isotropic particle fuel (TRISO) will be produced at the Pilot Fuel Manufacturing (PFM) facility recently opened by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The fully ceramic-microencapsulated fuel will be tested for use in the company's advanced Micro Modular Reactor (MMR). Located...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Medal of Honor recipients to celebrate, honor service members in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Congressional Medal of Honor Celebration is coming to Knoxville with many events scheduled for the recipients and the community. Medal of Honor recipients were thanked at a concert during their first gathering in Knoxville eight years ago. This year will mark the second time this extraordinary group of men will walk the streets of East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Dandridge shooting investigation

A shooting over the weekend on Chestnut Grove Road in Jefferson County injured one person. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …. ‘Right to Work’ on the ballot for Tennesseans this …. Knoxville Starbucks employees hold ‘sip-ins’. What the Tech? An app to help with reading.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire blazes in Oak Ridge

Knoxville Police Department officers will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement on Labor Day Weekend. Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man. Wade Brady went missing while swimming in Douglas Lake on Saturday night. MEDIC in critical need of blood donations. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

WATE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy