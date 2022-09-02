ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Labor Day holiday travel enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is set to enhance enforcement efforts for the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period, which began this morning, September 2nd, at 6 A.M. and will conclude on Monday, September 6th, at 12 P.M. midnight. Troopers will conduct high-visibility enforcement activities and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

17 years later, better than before

It has been seventeen years since that August day when the world changed for so many. The monster storm named Katrina barreled into the our lives and left destruction in its wake. Everyone who was of any age in South Mississippi and Louisiana when the storm winds subsided has a Katrina story, and though the years have passed the memories remain.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy