Picayune Item
MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
Labor Day holiday travel enforcement period
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is set to enhance enforcement efforts for the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period, which began this morning, September 2nd, at 6 A.M. and will conclude on Monday, September 6th, at 12 P.M. midnight. Troopers will conduct high-visibility enforcement activities and...
17 years later, better than before
It has been seventeen years since that August day when the world changed for so many. The monster storm named Katrina barreled into the our lives and left destruction in its wake. Everyone who was of any age in South Mississippi and Louisiana when the storm winds subsided has a Katrina story, and though the years have passed the memories remain.
