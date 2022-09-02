Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Detroit News
School's in session. Kids across Metro Detroit begin new school year
Roseville — Savannah Schultz stood in front of Kment Elementary at about 8 a.m. Tuesday snapping pictures of her daughter, Kalli Miller, 5, with her phone. Kalli stood by the school's flagpole where staff built a display welcoming students back from summer break. After all, it was an auspicious occasion. Not only was it Kalli's first day at school, but it was also the first official day all Michigan schools are in session.
HometownLife.com
New Northville Public Schools superintendent ready to lead, learn
Despite being located just miles away, RJ Webber admits he didn't know extensively about Northville when applying for the school superintendent position. A longtime assistant superintendent in the neighboring Novi Community School District, Webber remembers sitting in on his interviews and connecting with others in the community about all the positive things he heard.
Macomb County school district hires armed guards for new school year
Anchor Bay School District has made the decision to have five armed guards patrolling the halls during the school day. This update to security measures comes after the devastating Oxford High School and Uvalde school shootings.
Detroit News
Southfield A&T's Jawon Jarrett off to blazing start in return to familiar position
Metro Detroit football fans knew all about Michigan-bound receiver Semaj Morgan of West Bloomfield and River Rouge junior receiver Nick Marsh, who is a Michigan State commit. However, few knew about Southfield A&T junior receiver Jawon Jarrett, and that’s for good reason. He played cornerback last season for River Rouge.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Desman Stephens helps Clarkston land Justin Pintar first victory
It would be safe to say Justin Pintar will long remember his first win as a head coach, since Clarkston earned him that 62-56 victory over Southfield A&T on Thursday night in the home opener with the teams combining for 118 points and more than 1,200 total yards of offense.
Detroit News
Amanda Chidester joins Michigan softball coaching staff
Amanda Chidester, an Olympian and two-time Big Ten Softball Player of the Year, has joined first-year head coach Bonnie Tholl’s staff. Tholl was recently named head coach after nearly three decades working with Carol Hutchins, who retired as the sport’s winningest coach after a 38-year head-coaching career at Michigan. The addition of Chidester, an Allen Park native, was announced Tuesday and rounds out Tholl’s staff.
Detroit News
Editorial: Police staffing must be Detroit's priority
Amidst a wave of mass shootings, incidents of random gun violence and carjackings and a police force struggling to retain officers, Detroit must devote all of its energy to public safety. . Protecting its residents is the most essential function of city government. Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
Detroit News
Oakland County SMART millage plan stirs debate on transit
Pontiac — A proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot that aims to connect the county's transportation system and end the ability to opt out has divided Oakland County. Supporters describe the 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal as essential to provide residents with access to health care, jobs and education.
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
Classes cancelled Tuesday at Skyline High School due to geothermal leak
Skyline High School in Ann Arbor will be closed for classes Tuesday, September 6 due to a geothermal leak on its campus. The closure also affects all before and after school activities.
WZZM 13
Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7. The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history. Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines...
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday
Eastern Michigan University's faculty union is scheduled to hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday and reiterated Monday. If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to a press released by...
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Detroit News
Detroit council weighs food-grading ordinance
Detroit — Restaurants in the city could soon be required to display color-coded signs in their front windows indicating their most recent health inspection results, similar to major cities like New York or Los Angeles' letter-grading system. The office of District 3 Councilman Scott Benson has drafted the ordinance,...
Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
