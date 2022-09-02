ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

Detroit News

School's in session. Kids across Metro Detroit begin new school year

Roseville — Savannah Schultz stood in front of Kment Elementary at about 8 a.m. Tuesday snapping pictures of her daughter, Kalli Miller, 5, with her phone. Kalli stood by the school's flagpole where staff built a display welcoming students back from summer break. After all, it was an auspicious occasion. Not only was it Kalli's first day at school, but it was also the first official day all Michigan schools are in session.
ROSEVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

New Northville Public Schools superintendent ready to lead, learn

Despite being located just miles away, RJ Webber admits he didn't know extensively about Northville when applying for the school superintendent position. A longtime assistant superintendent in the neighboring Novi Community School District, Webber remembers sitting in on his interviews and connecting with others in the community about all the positive things he heard.
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Amanda Chidester joins Michigan softball coaching staff

Amanda Chidester, an Olympian and two-time Big Ten Softball Player of the Year, has joined first-year head coach Bonnie Tholl’s staff. Tholl was recently named head coach after nearly three decades working with Carol Hutchins, who retired as the sport’s winningest coach after a 38-year head-coaching career at Michigan. The addition of Chidester, an Allen Park native, was announced Tuesday and rounds out Tholl’s staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Police staffing must be Detroit's priority

Amidst a wave of mass shootings, incidents of random gun violence and carjackings and a police force struggling to retain officers, Detroit must devote all of its energy to public safety. . Protecting its residents is the most essential function of city government. Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
George Floyd
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County SMART millage plan stirs debate on transit

Pontiac — A proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot that aims to connect the county's transportation system and end the ability to opt out has divided Oakland County. Supporters describe the 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal as essential to provide residents with access to health care, jobs and education.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union is scheduled to hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday and reiterated Monday. If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to a press released by...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Detroit council weighs food-grading ordinance

Detroit — Restaurants in the city could soon be required to display color-coded signs in their front windows indicating their most recent health inspection results, similar to major cities like New York or Los Angeles' letter-grading system. The office of District 3 Councilman Scott Benson has drafted the ordinance,...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6

ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

