Roseville — Savannah Schultz stood in front of Kment Elementary at about 8 a.m. Tuesday snapping pictures of her daughter, Kalli Miller, 5, with her phone. Kalli stood by the school's flagpole where staff built a display welcoming students back from summer break. After all, it was an auspicious occasion. Not only was it Kalli's first day at school, but it was also the first official day all Michigan schools are in session.

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO