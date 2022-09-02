ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Comments / 1

WYTV.com

Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair. Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday. Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Building struck by tornado gets repairs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Niles pool to be demolished Monday

Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz says the old pool at Waddell Park will be demolished Monday. The demolition is expected to start at 9 a.m. Demolishing the pool building and the pool itself is part of the Parks Capital Improvement Plan. A splash pad would be installed in its place. The...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021. According to a press release, the total attendance numbers for the Canfield Fair were 245,140. This is significantly down from 2021’s numbers of 285,126. George Roman, the Canfield Fair...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Weekend rain impacts falls at Lanterman’s Mill

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The falls at Lanterman’s Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Over the summer, the falls had a slower trickle due to less rainfall. Many people think the falls look better with more water dropping over the rocks. Kevin Eagon...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

The community shows what it can do at Waterford Community Fair

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Waterford Community Fair kicked off on Monday morning, a dreary Labor Day that saw the sun declining to grace the grass at the fairgrounds. The ground in the parking area was holding firm and the faces past the gates were more than sunny enough despite the weather. The midway wasn’t yet open […]
WATERFORD, PA
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local city to hold back to school bash

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township

We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
BOARDMAN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Waldameer and Water World Wrap Up Strong Season

As Waldameer wrapped up its season today, Keith Montigny and his sons Jack and Henry made the most of a final day of fun. "I feel 100% excited," Jack said. A fitting end to the most normal summer they've had in years. "The last two years have been rough," Keith...
ERIE, PA
WYTV.com

4-H kids show off their rabbits at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — 4-H kids presented their rabbits at the Canfield Fair on Saturday. They also shared their knowledge on the rabbits breed. Judges inspect the rabbits bodies, fur and bone structure. They also examine their claws, eyes and teeth. To get the rabbits ready for show time,...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Hotline targets all services for those in crisis

(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man is dead, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
GREENVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

