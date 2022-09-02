Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair. Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday. Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning...
WYTV.com
Building struck by tornado gets repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though it’s Labor Day — there was plenty of work to do to start fixing the damage from the tornado. Most of the damage was near the corner of California and York avenues to a small shopping plaza. High winds ripped off shingles and plywood. Water damage caused drywall and insulation to fall onto the floor.
Local drive-in theater closes early from flooding
A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due
WYTV.com
Month long road closure in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Niles pool to be demolished Monday
Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz says the old pool at Waddell Park will be demolished Monday. The demolition is expected to start at 9 a.m. Demolishing the pool building and the pool itself is part of the Parks Capital Improvement Plan. A splash pad would be installed in its place. The...
Beloved animal park closes doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
WYTV.com
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021. According to a press release, the total attendance numbers for the Canfield Fair were 245,140. This is significantly down from 2021’s numbers of 285,126. George Roman, the Canfield Fair...
WYTV.com
Weekend rain impacts falls at Lanterman’s Mill
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The falls at Lanterman’s Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. Over the summer, the falls had a slower trickle due to less rainfall. Many people think the falls look better with more water dropping over the rocks. Kevin Eagon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire destroys Youngstown duplex, displaces tenants
An officer had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The community shows what it can do at Waterford Community Fair
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Waterford Community Fair kicked off on Monday morning, a dreary Labor Day that saw the sun declining to grace the grass at the fairgrounds. The ground in the parking area was holding firm and the faces past the gates were more than sunny enough despite the weather. The midway wasn’t yet open […]
whbc.com
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
WYTV.com
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at OH fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
WFMJ.com
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
erienewsnow.com
Waldameer and Water World Wrap Up Strong Season
As Waldameer wrapped up its season today, Keith Montigny and his sons Jack and Henry made the most of a final day of fun. "I feel 100% excited," Jack said. A fitting end to the most normal summer they've had in years. "The last two years have been rough," Keith...
WYTV.com
4-H kids show off their rabbits at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — 4-H kids presented their rabbits at the Canfield Fair on Saturday. They also shared their knowledge on the rabbits breed. Judges inspect the rabbits bodies, fur and bone structure. They also examine their claws, eyes and teeth. To get the rabbits ready for show time,...
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
WYTV.com
Hotline targets all services for those in crisis
(WKBN) – In July, 988 was launched as the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. Suicide is currently ranked 10th as the cause of death among all ages. The Help Network of Northeast Ohio has been around for over 50 years. It provides assistance for individuals in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. CEO Vince Brancaccio said the staff is trained to handle a crisis.
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it's right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time.
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man is dead, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Comments / 1