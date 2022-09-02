According to police, just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney in Colonial Heights when a man took her wallet from her purse. Later that day, the woman's credit cards were used eight times in three jurisdictions by two suspects in order to buy over $5,800 in gift cards and other items.

