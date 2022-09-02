ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond city line. Henrico Police say the driver took off.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Property Crime
NBC12

Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police say a call came in around 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street. Once on scene officers say they found three victims who were all shot.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy