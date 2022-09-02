Read full article on original website
Suspects spend thousands after stealing Colonial Heights JCPenney customer’s credit cards
According to police, just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney in Colonial Heights when a man took her wallet from her purse. Later that day, the woman's credit cards were used eight times in three jurisdictions by two suspects in order to buy over $5,800 in gift cards and other items.
Police: Thief stole rifles, ammunition and crossbows from Chesterfield store
Chesterfield Police said officers responded to a break-in at Pats Sporting Goods located on Route 301 around 5:20 a.m.
Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Richmond city line. Henrico Police say the driver took off.
Have you seen these men? Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
Anyone who believes they have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to either of their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.
Police: Several weapons stolen in burglary at Chesterfield sporting goods store
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after several weapons were stolen from Pats Sporting Goods store. Police responded to a breaking and entering call at the store on Route 1 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said several black powder rifles, crossbows and ammunition were taken from the business.
2 people wanted for stealing woman’s credit cards, charging nearly $6,000
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking the public’s help to find two people wanted for credit card theft and fraud. Crime Solvers says on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney when a man stole her wallet...
Woman charged after SUV ends up on ledge of I-95, nearly falling onto the busy road
An 18-year-old Richmond woman has been charged after a crash sent her SUV through a barrier and up on the ledge of I-95 yesterday.
Police: Body found near wood line along Route 1 in Chesterfield
A body was discovered in the woods along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Richmond woman charged with police evasion after car crashes, nearly falls on I-95
A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of the interstate highway in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Vehicle nearly falls on I-95 after 18-year-old evades police in Richmond
A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from West Baker Street alongside I-64 onto the retaining wall, along the interstate precariously on its side is causing delays as crews remove it from the dangerous location on Sunday.
Chesterfield police investigating shooting that left one dead in car
Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into the death of a person who was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3.
Richmond Police searching for suspect in Southside triple shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police say a call came in around 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street. Once on scene officers say they found three victims who were all shot.
Richmond DJ, father found shot to death outside parents' Chesterfield home
Brandon Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road.
Truck overturns in Chesterfield, driver charged
Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash on River Road in Chesterfield.
Police: Person in car killed at Chesterfield apartments
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body inside a car in a Chesterfield apartment complex parking lot Saturday morning.
6 injured in shooting at Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Six people were injured in a shooting at a park on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
‘I miss everything about him’: Mother still searching for son months after his disappearance
Michael Winn was last seen outside the Chesterfield Government Complex last December. He has not contacted his family since then - but his mother told 8News she won't give up the search.
UPDATED: URPD investigates reportedly racist altercation between students, delivery driver where gun was pulled
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. The content of this article might be upsetting to some readers. Resources for UR students include CAPS, at CAPS@richmond.edu or 804.289.8119 and UR’s Bias Incident Response. The University of Richmond Police Department is investigating a Sept. 3 altercation between several students...
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
