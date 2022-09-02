Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Two chances to be on a Food Network show, a cooking experience at Ruffino's and Whiskey Wednesday
Want a chance to be on television while eating some great food? Well, make that two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Baton Rouge. The Food Network reality show will be filming at Pimanyoli's, 14241 Airline Highway, on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, and Boil & Roux BR, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
wbrz.com
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
theadvocate.com
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
brproud.com
The rumors were wrong, McDonald’s is not bringing back breakfast all day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are thousands of restaurants in the capital area that feature a variety of beloved local favorites. But for some reason, there are those afternoons when the only thing a hungry Louisianan wants is an Egg McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit from McDonald’s. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Bardwell Homes purchases 57 lots in Livingston Parish for $3.4M
Baton Rouge-based Bardwell Homes announced this week it has purchased 57 lots for $3.4 million in Livingston Parish. The closing was recorded Aug. 31, resulting in an average lot price of $60,000. Bardwell Homes is the exclusive builder and is offering a mix of speculative and pre-sold floor plans priced from the $300,000s. The lots are located in Watson off of Cane Market Road in the Live Oak School District.
225batonrouge.com
Meet the LSU students who take care of the school’s beloved mascot
It’s a typical summer morning for Mike the Tiger. He’s resting on one of the rocks near his pool, attempting to stay cool underneath the scorching sun. It’s only 9 a.m., but the early hour doesn’t stop fans from peering inside his habitat. They pull out their phones to take photos of the on-campus celebrity.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
RELATED PEOPLE
Labor of Love: Labor Day babies born at BRG
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Labor Day morning, the team at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center helped to welcome Tiana Rose Pratt into the world. Born at 8:00 a.m. to proud parents Tyeisha London and Robert Pratt Jr., 5 lb. 3 oz. Tiana was the first Labor Day baby born at the hospital. Following shortly after at 8:55 a.m. was 7 lb. 3 oz. Amyrah Faye Thomas, born to proud parents Dayana Kimble and Robert Thomas. Both mothers and baby girls are doing well.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler.
Baton Rouge Business Report
ProSource sells its Baton Rouge headquarters for $3M
A 23,000-square-foot property on Plaza Americana Drive near the junction of Airline Highway and Interstate 12 has sold for $3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The building contains office space, a warehouse, showroom and more than 60 parking spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Man arrested after riding with 1-year-old on an ATV to promote drag-racing event, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday in an incident last in which police stopped him riding an all terrain vehicle down a city street with his one-year-old child in the front without protective gear, an arrest affidavit says. Police later learned that the man was promoting a "Midcity Madness"...
‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You might not know his name, but you definitely know his most famous patient. After 26 years caring for the state’s most famous cat, Dr. David Baker is retiring as LSU’s Mike the Tiger’s personal physician. The doctor makes his rounds at...
theadvocate.com
'Community of unity': LSU, Southern collaborating on events ahead of football game
In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge. Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern...
theadvocate.com
Negotiators talk down armed man at St. James High; start of school in Vacherie delayed to 9 a.m.
A 35-year-old Ascension Parish man who waved a handgun and threatened to kill himself surrendered to authorities in St. James Parish early Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff at a local high school. The incident led sheriff’s deputies to close an entrance road to St. James High School off La. 3127...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Southern, LSU sign five-year partnership to leverage resources
Leaders from Southern University and LSU have signed the A&M Agenda, a commitment to work together over the next five years to leverage the two school’s resources for the betterment of the city, the state and the region. LSU President William Tate and Southern President Dennis Shields were joined...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants to engage public on blight to further address long-standing issue
Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president. September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish...
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Lafayette Mansion for Sale Listed at $2.6 Million [Pictures]
Lafayette and Acadiana have some pretty incredible homes and, one of them has just recently hit the market for a whopping $2.6 million.
Comments / 0