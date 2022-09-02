ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Two chances to be on a Food Network show, a cooking experience at Ruffino's and Whiskey Wednesday

Want a chance to be on television while eating some great food? Well, make that two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Baton Rouge. The Food Network reality show will be filming at Pimanyoli's, 14241 Airline Highway, on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 12-13, and Boil & Roux BR, 11777 Coursey Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.
brproud.com

Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Bardwell Homes purchases 57 lots in Livingston Parish for $3.4M

Baton Rouge-based Bardwell Homes announced this week it has purchased 57 lots for $3.4 million in Livingston Parish. The closing was recorded Aug. 31, resulting in an average lot price of $60,000. Bardwell Homes is the exclusive builder and is offering a mix of speculative and pre-sold floor plans priced from the $300,000s. The lots are located in Watson off of Cane Market Road in the Live Oak School District.
225batonrouge.com

Meet the LSU students who take care of the school’s beloved mascot

It’s a typical summer morning for Mike the Tiger. He’s resting on one of the rocks near his pool, attempting to stay cool underneath the scorching sun. It’s only 9 a.m., but the early hour doesn’t stop fans from peering inside his habitat. They pull out their phones to take photos of the on-campus celebrity.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
WAFB

Labor of Love: Labor Day babies born at BRG

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Labor Day morning, the team at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center helped to welcome Tiana Rose Pratt into the world. Born at 8:00 a.m. to proud parents Tyeisha London and Robert Pratt Jr., 5 lb. 3 oz. Tiana was the first Labor Day baby born at the hospital. Following shortly after at 8:55 a.m. was 7 lb. 3 oz. Amyrah Faye Thomas, born to proud parents Dayana Kimble and Robert Thomas. Both mothers and baby girls are doing well.
Baton Rouge Business Report

ProSource sells its Baton Rouge headquarters for $3M

A 23,000-square-foot property on Plaza Americana Drive near the junction of Airline Highway and Interstate 12 has sold for $3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The building contains office space, a warehouse, showroom and more than 60 parking spaces.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Southern, LSU sign five-year partnership to leverage resources

Leaders from Southern University and LSU have signed the A&M Agenda, a commitment to work together over the next five years to leverage the two school’s resources for the betterment of the city, the state and the region. LSU President William Tate and Southern President Dennis Shields were joined...
