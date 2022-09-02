Read full article on original website
Meet Minnesota’s Most Vulnerable Progressive
Even in a blue state, Keith Ellison is confronting the realities facing Democrats in 2022.
howafrica.com
Barber Turned Serial Entrepreneur Building A ‘Black Mecca’ In North Minneapolis With A $50M Plan
Houston White is a serial entrepreneur with a number of ventures to his credit. He is a hairstylist, a coffee purveyor, a fashion designer and a real estate developer. White operates his businesses in Minnesota, where people of color make up 20% of the working-age population, but only 10% of business owners.
Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer
MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
mprnews.org
Making a more accessible fair experience
On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"
MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
southsidepride.com
MPD and consent decrees
The role of public involvement has been questioned as the mayor and City Council move forward towards court agreements on racist policing practices. Last April 27, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) released a report that found probable cause that the city and its police department engaged in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
hot967.fm
Report: 3M Planning Layoffs To Adjust To Slowing Economy
(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is expected to conduct layoffs. Bloomberg reports that 3M officials announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company says that is adjusting to a slowing economy. No word yet on how many of the nearly 100 thousand workers will be laid off.
Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday
Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
fox9.com
Southwest LRT has $534 million funding shortfall, audit shows
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Southwest Light Rail has more than doubled in cost and time to build over the past decade, leaving Minnesota's most expensive public construction project about 20% unfunded. A report released Friday by the Minnesota Legislative Auditor describes a cascade of cost overruns and delays that swelled...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
redlakenationnews.com
Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?
Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Minneapolis to Nashville
If you're looking for a culture rich adventure through some of the most iconic cities in the US, as well as beautiful parks, then the road trip from Minneapolis to Nashville is perfect. Discover great museums, stunning lakes and quaint towns before arriving at the famous Music City!. The 910-mile...
southsidepride.com
Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’
The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail
A $500 million funding gap remains to pay for the Southwest Light Trail Transit project, according to a special review released Friday by the Office of the Legislative Auditor. The 15-mile line, also known as the Metro Green Line Extension, will run between downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. Cost estimates...
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
