NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO