Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'This Is a Very Treatable Cancer, I Feel Very Lucky'

Jane Fonda has started chemotherapy after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the actress announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

“This is a very treatable cancer,” the Grace and Frankie star writes. “[80 percent] of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

“I’m doing chemo for [six] months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” she continues. “Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Fonda concludes: “We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox. … The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”