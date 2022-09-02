ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fire Of Love’ To Pass $1 Million At Global Box Office, Becoming Year’s Top-Grossing Documentary

By Jill Goldsmith
 3 days ago
Neon in association with National Geographic Documentary Films said director Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love will cross $1 million at the box office this weekend, becoming the biggest documentary release of the year for combined domestic and international gross . The film opened this summer and is entering its ninth week in theaters nationally. It will stream on Disney+ later this year.

National Geographic Documentary Films acquired worldwide rights to Fire of Love following its Sundance debut (it was awarded the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award there). Produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Dosa, the Miranda July-narrated film explores the passionate lives and work of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through their striking, rare archival footage.

Executive producers are Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop of Sandbox Films, Carolyn Bernstein of National Geographic Documentary Films, and Josh Braun and Dan Braun of Submarine.

The intrepid scientists captured some of the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.

The doc feature is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production, and it features an original score by Nicolas Godin, of the band Air. It is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.

Neon previously partnered with National Geographic Documentary Films on the 2021 release of Matthew Heineman’s Covid doc The First Wave . The distributor’s other docs include triple Oscar nominee Flee from director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Jamila Wignot’s Ailey, and Totally Under Control. It recently acquired Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, to be released theatrically this fall.

Its upcoming slate also includes Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker ; Brett Morgen’s experiential, genre-defying film chronicling the career of David Bowie, Moonage Daydream; and Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness , Neon’s third consecutive Palme d’Or winner.

