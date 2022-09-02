Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Stroke: A noisy symptom may ‘precede’ the deadly condition – ‘strong association’
Symptoms of stroke vary widely depending on what part of the brain is affected and may be more severe for some patients than others. The most common symptoms of a stroke are arm weakness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping, which should prompt rapid reaction. According to Cardiac Screen: “Some people...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
Are You Eligible For The New Omicron Booster Shot?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its formal recommendation for use of Pfizer and Moderna's new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters.
What Are Hammertoes And How Do You Treat Them?
There are many potential reasons a person may experience foot pain and difficulty walking. One possible culprit is hammer toe. Here's what to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Should Consider Getting The New COVID Omicron Booster And When?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved updated booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna, targeting the most common Omicron variants.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Popping Cystic Acne
Cystic acne can be painful and embarrassing. While it may be tempting to pop your cystic acne, here's why you should think twice before doing so.
This Is How Long It Takes For Tramadol To Start Working
If you are dealing with pain, you probably want to experience relief quickly. Here's what you need to know about how long it takes tramadol to start working.
What We Know So Far About The New Omicron Subvariant Known As 'Centaurus'
One of the most recent omicron variants, dubbed "Centaurus" and BA.2.75, is a variant that the World Health Organization is monitoring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Research Shows What Physical Activity Does For Female Life Expectancy
Many of us know genetics isn't the only determinant of longevity. But one lifestyle factor, in particular, may help increase our lifespan more than others.
7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid When Following A Vestibular Migraine Diet
Trigger foods for vestibular migraines can vary from person to person. Here are some foods to eat and to avoid when following a vestibular migraine diet.
What It Really Means When Your Foot Itches
While an itchy foot can sometimes stem from an underlying health condition, other times, that itchiness may be a product of external factors.
How Long Does Bell's Palsy Usually Last?
If you have been diagnosed as having Bell's palsy, a condition that causes facial weakness, here's what you need to know about how long it usually lasts
What Does It Feel Like When Your Blood Sugar Is High?
Although not always recognizable, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. Learn the symptoms of hyperglycemia and what to look out for.
Why The U.S. May Find Itself With A Worse Nursing Shortage Than Ever Post-COVID
About 32% of registered nurses said they intend to leave patient care due to insufficient staffing, low pay and work support, and emotional struggle.
What To Do If You Think You May Have Long COVID
Long COVID symptoms can vary widely depending on underlying health conditions, as well as the severity of the virus. When should you seek medical attention?
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Sciatica?
Most people experience flare-ups when the sciatic nerve is compressed or pinched. Aging, obesity, physical work, and prolonged sitting can contribute.
Are Americans Really Smoking More Cannabis Than Cigarettes?
According to a new Gallup poll, Americans reported smoking more marijuana than cigarettes, making this the first time it has surpassed cigarette smoking.
2 New Large-Scale Studies Reinforce The Risks Of Regularly Consuming Ultra-Processed Foods
Ultra-processed foods can be delicious. However, two new large-scale studies explained the risks between these food items and various health conditions.
When Should You See A Doctor For Bell's Palsy?
Bell's palsy is a condition in which the facial muscles become weak and droopy following a viral infection. But when should see a doctor for Bell's palsy?
What We Know About The First Reported US Monkeypox-Related Death
Monkeypox is a virus that's been making headlines lately. But the most significant recent news may be that a person with monkeypox has now died.
Health Digest
New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0