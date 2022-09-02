ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday.

The attackers were at the 219th Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m. when, unprovoked, they started punching and kicking a 24-year-old man on the platform.

The attackers fled, and authorities have not yet been able to identify them.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Roydelblanco
3d ago

They are angry at society, for their mothers mistakes, I can guarantee you, that they are all from a single mother home. Their parents are the ones who keeps, voting for the progressive politicians, who are also part of the city problems, those progressive politicians never come out and denounce the violence, that are taken over our city,are these voters stubborn, to not make the right choice November, let wait and see.

