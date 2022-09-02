Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday.

The attackers were at the 219th Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m. when, unprovoked, they started punching and kicking a 24-year-old man on the platform.

The attackers fled, and authorities have not yet been able to identify them.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.