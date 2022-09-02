Read full article on original website
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph behind the front. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Wind River Basin late Thursday afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Thursday evening. * HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the region Thursday afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Showers and thunderstorms are expected with the cold front, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140...286 and 415. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park...Teton. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop early Wednesday afternoon and continue through the night into early Thursday. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90.
Air Quality Alert issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Casper Mountain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Wyoming. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon through 1 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Smoke from the Ross Fork wildfire continues to be observed across much of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
