Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Obituary: Lionel Terrence Gay Sr., November 1, 1947 - August 19, 2022
Lionel Terrence Gay Sr., affectionally known as “Teddy”, was born on November 1, 1947, in Tullahassee, Oklahoma to parents, Q.T. and Ella Mae Gay. He was the sixth of thirteen children. Teddy attended Pinkard Chapel CME Church, where he sang in the choir with the rest of his sisters and brothers. He went to Carter G. Woodson from grade school through high school and graduated in 1965.
‘Tragic Outcomes’: Mentally Ill Face Fatal Risk With Police
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife. “He’s drunk and he’s high and he’s mentally ill,”...
Dr. Robert Carl Hughley, February 27, 1926 - August 4, 2022
Dr. Robert Carl Hughley died on Aug. 4, 2022 at age 96. Often called Bob or R.C., he was born in Birmingham, Ala. in 1926, the last of Sarah Hill’s 14 children. He graduated from A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham before serving in the Army of the United States from 1944 to 1946. In later years he was proud of saying that he had “spent VE Day in Dusseldorf, Germany and VJ Day in Okinawa, Japan.”
Heartsick Waiting for Politicians to Act
Yesterday I visited a gun store in North Portland, which is my neighborhood. I politely asked the fellow there to agree to stop selling assault rifles. He declined. I let him know my name, that I’d be back to ask again, and I left. There were assault rifles mounted on the wall for sale, so apparently he sells them now. https://www.yelp.com/biz/shooters-service-center-portland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Devastating’: Mass Shootings Obscure Daily U.S. Gun Toll
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
Black Filmmakers Depict 90s Portland in Outdoor School
Five days into their film shoot, Vin Shambry characterizes director Ime Etuk’s set as “boring.”. “There’s an ease and a flow within everyone, and there is this moment where, yes, it seems as if the set is boring in a sense because they’re so good at their jobs,” actor and writer Shambry told The Skanner. “Everything is in line, everything is great, everyone is working together, there’s no fights, there’s no arguments, there’s full communication. Even with 40 children extras.”
One Dead, Two Injured on Lewis & Clark College Campus
Monday evening, just after 8:15 p.m. crews were called to the campus of Lewis & Clark College for reports of multiple people injured due to a brick column that collapsed. Callers reported that one person was seriously injured, and people were performing CPR on him. AMR was on the scene...
Inaugural Preschool for All Class Set to Start in September
In September, the 677 students of the first Preschool for All class will file into 48 classrooms throughout the county. Those three- and four-year-olds comprise a much smaller group than the 12,000 students the voter-approved program aims to serve by 2030. But Leslee Barnes, director of the Department of County Human Services’ Preschool & Early Learning Division, points out it is well within the year-by-year projection of enrollment for the program, surpassing the first year minimum of 500 students.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon: Surge in out-of-State Abortion Patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
Portland Mayor Bans Homeless Camps on School Walking Routes
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the emergency declaration banning homeless camps near high-crash corridors will expand to designated safe walking routes used by school-aged children. The declaration bans camping along “priority routes to and from schools” and within 150 feet of school buildings,...
‘Wake of Vanport’ to Be Screened August 28
The community is invited for a free screening and presentation on Sunday, August 28 the Open Signal studios. The Skanner Foundation presents “The Wake of Vanport,” a series of short documentary films about the city of Vanport, a housing development created for Kaiser shipyard workers at the onset of World War II. The development — which included schools, community centers and day cares — housed the first large influx of African Americans to the Portland area, and was at one time Oregon’s second largest city.
Reduced Costs for Parks Programs
Portland Parks & Recreation announces the bureau’s new financial assistance program, designed to reduce cost as a barrier and to allow for easier access to participate in its offerings. The new Access Pass for activities, programs and passes to be used for programs begins Oct. 3. This effort builds on prior bureau pilot discount efforts, such as the “Pay What You Can” option, which remains in place until October 3 of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Measure on Portland Government to Appear as-Is on Ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland, Oregon, should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization. The Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in...
GOP Lawmaker Arrested, Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Fair
CANBY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon. Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night and told The Oregonian/OregonLive the incident happened after the rodeo...
Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
Walmart Ordered to Pay Oregon Man $4.4M for Racial Profiling
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. According to the lawsuit the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon Senators Seek Answers on Prison Inmate Retaliation
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette...
Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend
The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy
If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
Obituary: Tony Funchess
Tony Funchess born December 7 to Princess Funchess and Harrison Sims Jr. in Portland, Oregon. He received his wings August 1, 2022. Tony loved his family, friends, traveling, movies, and food. He leaves to mourn him, his parents, sister Keara Funchess-Rodela; three children, Daniel-Jireh Gonzalez Funchess (Dj), Nehemiah Gonzalez, Promise Funchess and his grandson Nasir Gonzalez.
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0