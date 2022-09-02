Five days into their film shoot, Vin Shambry characterizes director Ime Etuk’s set as “boring.”. “There’s an ease and a flow within everyone, and there is this moment where, yes, it seems as if the set is boring in a sense because they’re so good at their jobs,” actor and writer Shambry told The Skanner. “Everything is in line, everything is great, everyone is working together, there’s no fights, there’s no arguments, there’s full communication. Even with 40 children extras.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO