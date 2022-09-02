ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Faster TSA screening: Here are 5 things to know at Jacksonville International Airport

By Dan Scanlan, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NoOF_0hg5Dtbu00

New technology at a reconfigured Transportation Security Administration checkpoint means quicker access to airline gates at Jacksonville International Airport.

Along with reducing the time it takes to get through security at JIA, the new Checkpoint Property Screening System can scan and spot dangerous objects concealed in carry-on luggage, the TSA said.

The first of a planned nine new screening devices was unveiled just before the rush of Labor Day holiday flights that saw about 27,000 people ticketed to fly out Friday through Sunday compared to about 21,000 during last year's three-day period, officials said.

Jacksonville flies mostly maskless: Judge's ruling drops mandate for public transportation

How does the Checkpoint Property Screening System work?

Only one of the new screening units is currently at JIA, but it lets four passengers feed their baggage into it at a time, TSA Assistant Security Director Chris Baden said. The new unit also keeps the passenger and luggage separate in case something like a weapon or explosive is found, and they don't have to remove electronics or food prior to screening.

So for now, most passengers will go through the usual screening at eight other stations, grabbing and moving the bin with their carry-on items down the line, then unloading at the other end.

JIA restaurant news:First opened 15 years ago, Sam Snead's Grill & Tavern closes to make way for airport expansion project

Instead of an X-ray scanner, a new system called computed tomography generates a three-dimensional image of scanned luggage and its contents so TSA officers can look inside without opening them.

The unit also speeds up security screening by feeding the bins used to stash carry-on bags back to the start for reuse, so TSA staff don't have to move them manually.

The other new units are planned for 2023 installation, TSA officials said.

JIA expansion:Jacksonville International Airport adding new concourse with 6 gates, more security screening as air travel ramps up

What are the first impressions?

Using the new system on Friday, passenger Larissa Turjacanin found it a better way to start her flight.

"It was very fast and efficient and I really like it," she said as she grabbed her bag and shoes. "It's a great investment for the airport and makes traveling so much easier."

What is TSA PreCheck?

Enroll with TSA PreCheck for expedited security screening for flights departing from 200-plus U.S. airports. This pre-screening program makes risk assessments about passengers prior to their arrival at an airport checkpoint.

"Of course, if you are in TSA pre-check, you don't have to take out your electronics," TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said. "So sign up. ... If you haven't already, what are you waiting for? One advantage is, who likes to take their shoes off in the check line? I don't think anybody wants to take their shoes off, so sign up."

The $85 fee saves a passenger from five years of removing shoes, belt and jacket and unpacking at a security screening, the TSA said. Fliers can register at tsa.gov/precheck, and there will be a temporary TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center at JIA from Oct. 24 to 29.

JIA places to eat: More local flavor coming to Jacksonville International Airport's restaurant options

What other reminders do passengers need to know?

• Arrive two hours prior to departure time to check bags and navigate through security.

• Have a valid ID ready.

• Empty pockets and put cellphones into carry-ons rather than a bin to save time and prevent losing them.

• Leave prohibited items like pocket knives and large tools at home or in checked luggage, and never bring a firearm or ammunition to the security checkpoint.

Are guns still being seized at a record pace?

Jacksonville is still en route to a possible record number of gun seizures at its security checkpoints by the end of 2022.

As of Aug. 31, 45 guns were confiscated from passengers coming to JIA, Koshetz said. A high of 50 for the year was reported in 2019's gun seizures.

TSA: Gun seizures at Jacksonville's airport are on pace to break record; see what else is confiscated

Some fake guns, plus Tasers, pocketknives, swords, torches and a hammer also were confiscated in recent weeks.

dscanlan@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4549

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Earl slowly strengthening

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Tsa Precheck#Tsa#Grill Tavern
Action News Jax

Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
marinebusinessworld.com

Public Dock enhances Jacksonville Riverfront Park

The City of Jacksonville, Florida has the largest urban park system in the US. Enhancing its dynamic network of outdoor community spaces, the city is adding numerous docks along the St. Johns River for visiting boaters and water taxis. The new Post Street location in the historic Riverside neighborhood presented several engineering challenges that were easily overcome when the city chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete dock array.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast native supports U.S. Navy’s nuclear deterrence mission

Palm Coast native Faith Denson is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s "Take Charge and Move Out" nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One, according to a press release from the Navy. The mission provides airborne communication links to U.S. Strategic Command nuclear missile...
PALM COAST, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy