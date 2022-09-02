Member of Dalhart Wolves JV team injured, in ICU

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart ISD said that one of the members of the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team has sustained an injury and is in the ICU.

The Dalhart Golden Wolves Football Facebook page states that one member of its JV team sustained a head injury and is currently in the ICU. A prayer vigil will be held At 7 p.m. at the Dalhart Memorial Stadium.

According to DISD, he lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. DISD said that trainers and first responders tried to revive him but were unable to and he had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The game between the Dalhart Golden Wolves and Sundown has been canceled.