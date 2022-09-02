ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

Member of Dalhart Wolves JV team injured, in ICU

By Angel Oliva
 3 days ago

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart ISD said that one of the members of the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team has sustained an injury and is in the ICU.

The Dalhart Golden Wolves Football Facebook page states that one member of its JV team sustained a head injury and is currently in the ICU. A prayer vigil will be held At 7 p.m. at the Dalhart Memorial Stadium.

According to DISD, he lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. DISD said that trainers and first responders tried to revive him but were unable to and he had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The game between the Dalhart Golden Wolves and Sundown has been canceled.

Dalhart ISD offers support, stadium after player death

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the death of sophomore Yahir Cancino during Thursday’s junior varsity football game, officials with the Dalhart Independent School District have provided services to help support students and staff during the grieving process. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Cancino lost consciousness during the fourth quarter of a game in Dimmitt […]
#YahirStrong: School districts mourn Dalhart JV football player

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the death of Yahir Cancino, a player on the Dalhart Wolves Junior Varsity football team, local school district social media pages were awash in purple. Dalhart Independent School District officials said that Cancino lost consciousness after an injury during a JV football game in Dimmitt on Thursday, as previously reported […]
Sunday morning top stories: Dalhart high schooler dies from head injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief. A high schooler from Dalhart had died after being injured in a J.V. football game. Yahir Cancino died after sustaining a serious head injury. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game and was transported to UMC in Lubbock where he later...
Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury

Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
Amarillo area reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 84 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,824 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 39 […]
Motion on Fairly’s abate request to be heard on Sept. 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team has scheduled a hearing for later this month to discuss the team’s recent request to abate the ongoing Civic Center funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to documents filed in district court earlier this month, a virtual hearing surrounding Fairly’s “Motion to Abate Cause No. […]
Hartley County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted for assault

HARTLEY, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David James Sandavol wanted for “Aggravated Assault 1st Degree,” according to a social media post from Hartley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Hartley County Sheriff’s describe Sandavol as a 49-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes. If you know the location of […]
