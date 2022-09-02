Manchester man faces charges for shooting and pedestrian accident

Manchester, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly striking a teenage pedestrian with his vehicle and for shooting another teenager, Manchester Police said.

The incident happened Thursday night in the area of Doughterty and McKee Streets.

The 15-year old teenager was shot in the upper right arm. He's in stable condition at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. The 17-year old was struck by a vehicle.

Police said they determined Jamie Garcia, 44, was involved in both incidents.

Garcia faces charges including various counts of assault, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child and evading responsibility.

He faces arraignment today.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download