Manchester man faces charges for shooting and pedestrian accident
Manchester, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly striking a teenage pedestrian with his vehicle and for shooting another teenager, Manchester Police said.
The incident happened Thursday night in the area of Doughterty and McKee Streets.
The 15-year old teenager was shot in the upper right arm. He's in stable condition at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. The 17-year old was struck by a vehicle.
Police said they determined Jamie Garcia, 44, was involved in both incidents.
Garcia faces charges including various counts of assault, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child and evading responsibility.
He faces arraignment today.
