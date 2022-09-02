Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
LI man charged for elbowing cop in the head, fleeing arrest into stranger's home
A 23-year-old man elbowed a police officer in the head after fleeing arrest and then ran into a stranger’s home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Young thieves point guns at woman, snatch her chain in Bronx robbery
Two young robbers pulled guns on a woman and stole her necklace on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday as they released new video of the suspects.
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Ice cream truck driver charged after meeting with 10-year-old girl
Authorities on Staten Island have charged an ice cream truck driver after investigators say he met with a 10-year-old girl after connecting with her on social media.
Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker
A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
Man shot in the shin near NYCHA day care center in the Bronx
A man was shot near NYCHA’s Mitchel Day Care Center in the Bronx on Monday, according to police. The man was hit in the left shin around 1:51 p.m., officials said.
Police arrest 16-year-old for shooting Queens man who broke up fight at LI baby shower
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for shooting a man who tried to break up a fight between two other teenagers at a Bay Shore baby shower Saturday night.
15-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teenage girl in Queens
Shantasia O'Brian, 17, was shot in the back on Friday on 136th Avenue in Rosedale.
Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting
Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away. All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. They said they’d...
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
NYPD: 1 dead, several injured in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings
A man was shot early Monday in Sheepshead Bay, police say
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
Police: Westchester man arrested for exposing himself to LI hotel employee
A Westchester man is under arrest after exposing himself to a hotel employee and trying to trap her in a Long Island room.
NBC New York
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Deadly Queens Shooting of Teen Girl
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Queens late Saturday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl found dead one day earlier, authorities said. Police found Shantasia Obrian "unconscious and unresponsive" after receiving a 911 call Friday around 5 p.m. Responding officers discovered the 17-year-old in the Rosedale neighborhood with a gunshot wound in her back.
FDNY firefighter arrested for driving while intoxicated in Brooklyn
An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested on Saturday just before midnight for driving while intoxicated, according to the NYPD. Robert Moran, 49, was pulled over around 11:49 p.m. at the corner of Shore Road and Fourth Avenue.
17-year-old falls off box trailer, lands in between truck wheels, in fatal Bronx accident
A 17-year-old boy who was standing on top of an unhitched box trailer in the Bronx was killed when he lost his balance and fell between the wheels of a semi-truck just after midnight on Monday, according to police.
thevillagesun.com
Arrest made in murder of woman on E. 14th Street
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Early Saturday evening police reported that a suspect had been arrested in the murder of Imani Armstrong, 25, an exotic dancer and IHOP worker who was gunned down in Union Square early Thursday morning. Cops arrested Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Brownsville, Brooklyn. According to the...
NYPD: 10-year-old girl says ice cream truck driver tried to abduct her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
