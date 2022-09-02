ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Briarwood, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
MANHATTAN, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker

A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
PIX11

Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Deadly Queens Shooting of Teen Girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Queens late Saturday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl found dead one day earlier, authorities said. Police found Shantasia Obrian "unconscious and unresponsive" after receiving a 911 call Friday around 5 p.m. Responding officers discovered the 17-year-old in the Rosedale neighborhood with a gunshot wound in her back.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thevillagesun.com

Arrest made in murder of woman on E. 14th Street

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Early Saturday evening police reported that a suspect had been arrested in the murder of Imani Armstrong, 25, an exotic dancer and IHOP worker who was gunned down in Union Square early Thursday morning. Cops arrested Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Brownsville, Brooklyn. According to the...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy