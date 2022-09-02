Read full article on original website
Teen dies in Antioch late night drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH -- A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
17-Year-Old Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Antioch
Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard...
Santa Rosa police arrest man after he ran over officer, fled
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man Friday after he ran over a police sergeant, police said in a statement. At 2:20 a.m., a patrol sergeant assigned to the graveyard shift stopped at the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 136 College Ave. for coffee. As the officer was leaving, […]
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
Lafayette parents uneasy after attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old
Lafayette - Parents in Lafayette are shaken by word of an attempted kidnapping Friday morning. Police say at approximately 8:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a suspicious person who grabbed a 14 year-old-girl near Stanley Middle School. Officers said a man approached the teen while she was walking...
Manhunt expands for 2 inmates who escaped East Bay jail
CLAYTON -- Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facilty (MCDF) on Sunday morning.Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential...
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof. The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
12-year-old shot in Pittsburg road rage incident
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) said on Facebook. A suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting, police said. Officers were called to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue scene at 1:54 p.m. […]
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
One man shot before collision in San Jose
A man was shot by an unknown person, and the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.
VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
Oakland police release photo of attempted rape, robbery suspect at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery and attempted rape that happened Sunday morning. On Friday, the department released a photo of the suspect who is still at large. The suspect has not been identified by police, but he is described to be a […]
22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown San Jose Flees in Car, Crashes on I-280
A man was shot and wounded in downtown San Jose early Sunday morning then fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed on a nearby freeway, according to the police department. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers working in the downtown entertainment zone heard several gunshots in the area of South First and San Salvador streets, police said. The officers then saw a white sedan fleeing the area.
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
San Jose police locate missing woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
Baby rescued from hot car on 92 degree day
Oakland Fire Department rescued a baby from a hot car on Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.
