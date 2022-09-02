Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
425magazine.com
Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location
The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Restaurant News: Ready to serve up restaurant ideas, recipes and more
I have been writing the Healthy Eating column for the My Neighborhood News Network since 2018. While Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage is taking a break from covering the food scene in our area, I will be filling in for her.I will continue to bring you the Healthy Eating column as well, but I look forward to exploring the diverse cuisines that we can find in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
425magazine.com
The Barking Frog Has a New Menu
When the Barking Frog’s Bobby Moore passed on his executive chef title to Executive Sous Chef Dylan Herrick this summer, it marked the end of a 20-plus-year legacy. But it also presented an exciting new chapter for this Eastside staple in the heart of Woodinville’s wine country. This...
myedmondsnews.com
Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11
The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child. The car show runs...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating 25 years of love
Back in December of 2021, one of our local Edmonds event planners, Krista Larrison, took a leap of faith and opened a new dress shop in Perrinville (76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive, Edmonds). Before opening, she decided on only carrying one bridal designer because she believes in the...
urbnlivn.com
Celebrated Northwest Modern home at the Fremont Lofts
Built in 2001, 3816 Evanston Ave. N Unit B is an ivy-covered icon of Northwest architecture. The soaring urban home is situated at the Fremont Lofts, an eight-residence partnership between Johnston Architects and artisanal developer Bill Parks. Across 1,966 square feet, Unit B wows at every turn—from its high-ceilinged interiors to its 650 square feet of outdoor living space.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds QFC manager dedicates portion of paycheck to helping kids in need
An Edmonds grocery store manager has raised over $5,500 for children in need in the Philippines this year, and is hoping to continue his charitable work in the coming months. Jeff Orate is the front end manager at the Edmonds QFC in the city’s Westgate neighborhood. He was raised in Edmonds, but his family is from the Philippines, which motivated him to take a trip there from 2012 to 2017. During his five years in the country, he met his wife Karen and had two daughters, all of whom still live there.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., September 3, 2022 – Hundreds came to celebrate the beautiful cultures of Latin America during Gold Creek en Español’s Hispanic Heritage event today where many learned about Hispanic Latino cultures through music and dance. The event began with a concert in The Forum at...
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
urbnlivn.com
Historic Officer’s Row residence at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton
One of five homes at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton, 4004 Montana Cir. W was built in 1935 and housed U.S. Army senior military officers until 1973. The history-filled Colonial Revival home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and unbeatable access to one of Seattle’s most treasured green spaces. Situated alongside the trees and bluffs at the 534-acre park, the home was thoughtfully renovated in 2017 without sacrificing its historic character.
Yakima Herald Republic
New Black-owned Central District bookstore celebrates Black love
Kristina Clark has dreamed of opening Loving Room: diaspora books + salon since 2012. This Labor Day, a full decade later, Loving Room, one of the few Black-owned bookstores in Seattle, opens at 1400 20th Avenue in the Central District, sharing a building with the Liink Project — Stephanie Morales' cooperative retail space, art gallery and event venue highlighting Black artists and businesses.
urbnlivn.com
Private NW contemporary on Squak Mountain
You don’t have to go far to live on a mountain! 890 Wildwood Blvd SW in Issaquah perches on a large, secluded lot (a shy 3/4 acre!) on the side of Squak Mountain. Recently remodeled, this three bedroom and two and a quarter bath features 1,720 square feet inside and ample space out for enjoying the PNW forests, especially on the oversized deck.
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities
Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Elvis has left the building
Marilyn Monroe and Elvis memorabilia from the former Bop n Burger restaurant move out to make way for Moto Pizza, which recently announced it is locating into the former burger place at 414 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. — Photo by Andy Eccleshall.
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
lynnwoodtoday.com
Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit...
