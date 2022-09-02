ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

whatcom-news.com

Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash

FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Three people killed in separate car accidents on Highway 20

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Three people were killed in separate car accidents within a 24-hour span on the same road in Skagit County late last week. The Washington State Patrol said that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, September 2nd, a car travelling on SR 20 rear-ended another car in Sedro-Woolley. The...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: 2 men found dead inside Ferndale residence

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly about 12:20am on Monday, September 5th, to at a residence in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022

18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest

‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

