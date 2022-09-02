Read full article on original website
Skagit Breaking
Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputy Vehicle Struck by Another Vehicle on Cook Road
Sedro-Woolley, WA – Firefighters and medical personnel are responding with Police units to the area of Cook Road and Glenwood Acres Road for reports of a two vehicle crash involving a Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle. Arriving Fire units have extricated all patients and Cook Road is currently...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom southbound I-5 morning commute stalled by non-injury crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers were dispatched to a non-injury multiple vehicle crash near the Bellingham International Airport on southbound I-5 shortly before 8am, Tuesday, September 6th. The crash scene and emergency response resulted in blocking the left lane. As of 8:45am, traffic was backed up for...
kpug1170.com
Three people killed in separate car accidents on Highway 20
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Three people were killed in separate car accidents within a 24-hour span on the same road in Skagit County late last week. The Washington State Patrol said that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, September 2nd, a car travelling on SR 20 rear-ended another car in Sedro-Woolley. The...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: 2 men found dead inside Ferndale residence
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly about 12:20am on Monday, September 5th, to at a residence in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
whatcom-news.com
Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
Chronicle
Woman Turns Herself in Hours After Eluding Five Washington Law Enforcement Agencies
A woman walked into the Blaine Police Department and turned herself in less than two hours after she reportedly had successfully eluded five different Whatcom County law enforcement agencies. Monica Megan Matheny, 28, was booked Aug. 26 into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of eluding police vehicles and was released...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022
18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.
Woman reportedly eludes five Whatcom law enforcement agencies. Here’s what she did next
A Blaine Police officer initially attempted to stop her for speeding.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Burlington (Burlington, WA)
The Washington State Department reported that 2 vehicles were involved in the wreck. Due to this, all lanes on eastbound state Route 20 had been blocked. At around 10:30 a.m, the lanes were once again reopened. No information about the identity of the victim is available at present. Further investigation...
kpug1170.com
Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
whatcom-news.com
Everson Police see drugs by driver & passenger – search reveals cache of firearms in trunk
EVERSON, Wash. — The Everson Police Department said that on July 9th, Everson Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying an expired registration. While officers spoke with the driver, they observed drug paraphernalia scattered around where the driver and passenger were seated. Officers asked the driver...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
Eastbound SR 20 reopens after fatal crash west of Burlington
All lanes of eastbound state Route 20 were blocked by a fatal crash a few miles west of Burlington Friday morning. The lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m. The lanes were blocked at Avon-Allen Road. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the...
1 dead after float plane carrying 9 crashes off Whidbey Island
South Whidbey Fire and EMS marine crews are responding to a float plane crash west of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person died in the crash, according to South Whidbey Fire. According to the United States Coast Guard, eight adults and...
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
One dead, at least eight others missing after floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard said one person has died and at least eight others were the subjects of a search on waters near Seattle after a floatplane crashed. The agency announced just before 6 p.m. that a body believed to be connected to the crash in Mutiny Bay had been recovered. "Eight individuals remain unaccounted for," it said.
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
