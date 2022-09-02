Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
What Is QRishing and How Can You Avoid It?
QRishing is a form of phishing attack where hackers exploit QR codes to steal private information, install malicious software on a device, or direct a person to an unsafe website. So how do these attacks work? How can you avoid falling victim to a QRishing attack?. What Is QRishing?. QRishing...
makeuseof.com
Is Feren OS the New Best Linux Distro for Windows Users?
Having many choices available is both a blessing and a curse to the Linux community. The seemingly endless line of options is undoubtedly the main reason many users fall in love with Linux. On the flip side, however, those same options can seem overwhelming to less tech-savvy users who want to get rid of Windows but don’t know how to go about it.
makeuseof.com
What to Do if You're Not Receiving Snapchat Notifications
From streaks to random group chats, notifications from Snapchat can be a useful way to keep track of updates. But sometimes due to some reasons like changes in the app and phone settings, people stop receiving notifications from Snapchat. It can be annoying, and you might miss out on your...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use PhotoPrism on Your Raspberry Pi
In the world of self-hosted photo managers which can run on the Raspberry Pi, PhotoPrism is one of the most competent. It boasts an impressive search function, face recognition, and even a world map showing the locations where your photos were taken! It's also shockingly easy to install on a Raspberry Pi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Use the @DisplayName Annotation in JUnit
One of the most difficult problems in software development is naming. Creating meaningful names for the fundamental aspects of a program, such as classes and methods, can be tricky. Naming restrictions, such as no spacing, further amplify this problem. The naming problem persists in every aspect of the software development...
makeuseof.com
What Do the Check Marks in WhatsApp Mean?
One of the biggest advantages that WhatsApp has over traditional SMS texting is the ability to see if the other person has received or read your messages. WhatsApp communicates these by using check marks, but not everyone knows what the ticks in WhatsApp mean. Let's go over the meaning behind...
makeuseof.com
What's the Difference Between Standard and Administrator Accounts in Windows?
A user account on Windows contains important user information, and making multiple accounts is a great way of splitting one PC amongst multiple users. There are typically two types of user accounts on Windows: standard accounts and administrator accounts. But how do these accounts differ, and which is best for...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Shortcuts to Open System Properties in Windows 11
Windows 11’s Settings app has an About page that lists all the System Properties of your PC. The page includes basic system specifications, the Windows OS version, edition, and build info. Users will sometimes need to look at its info to check how their PCs match up with a program's system requirements before installing it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Add Multiple Email Accounts on Windows
Almost all tech gadgets nowadays have a feature to sync themselves with an email account. And if you’re a Windows user, you can add and use a variety of email accounts on your PC—all from a single place. In this article, we’ll dive into all the different ways to add multiple email accounts on Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to See Your Wi-Fi Password in iOS 16
Your Wi-Fi connection's password always needs to be a strong one. However, that comes with one major disadvantage—you're more likely to forget your password. But if you're running iOS 16, you don't have to worry about that because you can view your Wi-Fi network's passwords without a hassle. We'll show you how below.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable or Enable the Startup Sound in Windows 11
When you boot up your computer, you hear a startup sound that indicates Windows has started up. While this is an important feature, it doesn't mean you will find it useful. Maybe you find it annoying, or perhaps you just want a non-distracting workspace. Whatever the case may be, you can easily disable it.
makeuseof.com
How to Record Your Computer Screen Using TechSmith Capture
TechSmith Capture is software that allows you to record your computer screen. It's simple to use, free to download, and offers many basic screen recording features. You can record your microphone in the event that you want to do a voiceover. You can also record the system's audio or your webcam. If you choose to record your webcam, TechSmith will place your webcam's view in the bottom-right corner of the screen recording.
makeuseof.com
How to Import Your Passwords to iCloud Keychain Using a Mac
Most Apple users prefer iCloud Keychain for managing all their passwords. It makes entering different passwords on various websites much easier. However, if you currently rely on a third-party password manager but want to switch to iCloud Keychain, you may want to move all your existing passwords to make the migration easier.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Visual Alerts for Audio Notifications on Windows 10 and 11
Windows often uses audio alerts to let you know that something has happened. But what if you cannot hear these notifications due to hearing problems or when facing certain situations?. You'll be glad to know that Windows also allows the use of visual cues or text instead of audio notifications....
makeuseof.com
What Is the Fastest Browser to Use on a Mac?
Your Mac comes pre-installed with Safari, and although it's the preferred browser among Apple users, is it really the fastest browser you can use on your Mac? How do third-party browsers stack up in terms of browsing speed?. Here, we compare the top three web browsers for macOS (Safari, Google...
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Shared Pages in Notion
So, your friend shared a page with you in Notion, but it seems no matter where you look, you can’t find it again—not even under the Shared tab in the sidebar. Don’t worry—you’re not alone. If you’re using a personal account, paid or not, you...
makeuseof.com
A Quick Guide to Lambda Expressions in C++
Programming languages continually evolve, even those like C++ that established themselves long ago. They add functions to standard libraries and make other changes to ease the job of programmers working in a dynamic field. As part of the updates brought about by the language's evolution, C++ added support for lambda...
makeuseof.com
What Is Paxful? How Does It Work?
Peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading has become common as more retail traders enter the crypto space. While centralized crypto exchanges offer platforms for this purpose, there are standalone marketplaces specifically for trading assets directly between buyers and sellers. Paxful is one of the top platforms where P2P crypto trading is done....
makeuseof.com
How to Play Your Own Music on Apple Music
Apple Music is an excellent way to listen to music on Apple and Android devices, and it has a wide range of songs available. But what if the songs you loved the most aren't available on Apple Music?. It's possible to add the songs stored on your computer to your...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Recover Your Safari Tabs After Restarting Your Mac
Safari offers an excellent browsing experience: it is energy efficient, works seamlessly on every Apple device, and is great at protecting your privacy. However, there is one pesky flaw you may have noticed. Every time you restart your Mac and re-launch Safari, all the windows and tabs from your previous...
Comments / 0