TechSmith Capture is software that allows you to record your computer screen. It's simple to use, free to download, and offers many basic screen recording features. You can record your microphone in the event that you want to do a voiceover. You can also record the system's audio or your webcam. If you choose to record your webcam, TechSmith will place your webcam's view in the bottom-right corner of the screen recording.

