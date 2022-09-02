MSP: Injuries in crash on I-94 near Galesburg

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A single-car crash on I-94 near Galesburg Friday resulted in injuries, police say.

It happened Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the highway west of exit 85 to Galesburg in Comstock Township.

Michigan State Police reported serious injuries, but didn’t immediately say how many people were hurt.

The left lane of eastbound I-94 was closed while emergency responders were on the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.