Sylvania, OH

Lucy Li, 19, leads Dana Open, eyes first LPGA victory

By Todd Kelly
 3 days ago
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

She has two wins on the Epson Tour this year, which locked up her 2023 LPGA card.

Now Lucy Li has her sights set on her biggest accomplishment to date.

Li, 19, shot a 7-under 64 Friday at Highland Meadows Golf Club to get to 10 under and a two-shot lead after 36 holes in Sylvania, Ohio, the Dana Open.

She burst onto the golf scene in 2014 when she became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 11. She turned professional at age 17, and has played the last three seasons on the Epson Tour.

Carlota Ciganda and Ruoning Yin each fired 69s and are tied for second at 8 under, two shots back.

A year ago, the tournament known as the Marathon LPGA Classic was shortened to 54 holes to due heavy rain which made the course unplayable. Nasa Hataoka was up six shots after three rounds and was named the winner. On Friday, Hataoka shot a 66 and is in a five-way tie for fourth along with Lexi Thompson.

Two new moms were playing this week. Azahara Munoz shot a 69 to make the cut on the number at 1 under. Paula Creamer also shot a Friday 69 but it wasn’t enough to overcome her first-round 77. She finished 4 over.

USC vs. Rice made Trojan football fun to look at again

USC football was an attraction once again. USC football felt like a real event once again. The announced crowd on Saturday was just over 60,000 in the Los Angeles Coliseum, which meant there were roughly 17,000 empty seats in a stadium which has been redesigned to accommodate nearly 78,000 fans. The numbers might seem disappointing until you realize that a major heat wave has hit Los Angeles and surrounding areas in Southern California. Getting that many fans to the Coliseum on a brutally hot day shows how invested USC fans are in the Trojan football product.
LOS ANGELES, CA
