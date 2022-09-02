FDOE issues letter to OCPS citing ‘significant concerns’ over school safety

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools has been issued a letter by the Florida Department of Education after a report identified “several findings and concerns pertaining to school safety requirements” within the school district.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Final Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury that was recently released found polices and actions that are “ongoing and require immediate action,” according to a letter dated Aug. 29.

The district’s “identified failures and concerns” listed include:

School officials violated and continue to violate state law by systemically underreporting incidents of criminal activity to the Florida Department of Education.

The City of Apopka school system suppressed reporting of serious incidents and actively hampered police investigations.

The Orange County School Board General Counsel’s Office requires law enforcement to obtain a subpoena when requesting video of recorded crimes, including firearms.

Read the full letter below:

Fl Ocps Doe Safety Letter by Adam Poulisse on Scribd

The Florida Department of Education and the Office of Safe Schools will contact OCPS officials for an in-person meeting in the next week to investigate “these major concerns.”

©2022 Cox Media Group