FDOE issues letter to OCPS citing ‘significant concerns’ over school safety
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools has been issued a letter by the Florida Department of Education after a report identified “several findings and concerns pertaining to school safety requirements” within the school district.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The Final Report of the 20th Statewide Grand Jury that was recently released found polices and actions that are “ongoing and require immediate action,” according to a letter dated Aug. 29.
The district’s “identified failures and concerns” listed include:
- School officials violated and continue to violate state law by systemically underreporting incidents of criminal activity to the Florida Department of Education.
- The City of Apopka school system suppressed reporting of serious incidents and actively hampered police investigations.
- The Orange County School Board General Counsel’s Office requires law enforcement to obtain a subpoena when requesting video of recorded crimes, including firearms.
Read the full letter below:
Fl Ocps Doe Safety Letter by Adam Poulisse on Scribd
The Florida Department of Education and the Office of Safe Schools will contact OCPS officials for an in-person meeting in the next week to investigate “these major concerns.”
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0