Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace
This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
michiganradio.org
International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man city workers found dead in Detroit field 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man found dead in a field in Detroit 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified. City workers found the body on September 5, 2008, facedown in a field and covered with maggots. Officials said the body was partially clothed and found on a blanket. The...
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash Near Harper Avenue (Detroit, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash who was killed. Authorities also determined that he was the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Harper Avenue. Police initially responded to a rollover crash that [..]
For Boblo Island visitors, the boat ride was as important as the amusement park itself. What is it about the Boblo Boat?
For almost 100 years, the Boblo Island Amusement Park was a beacon of entertainment in Detroit. Now 30 years after the Boblo Boats stopped service on the Detroit River, the steamships still hold a special place in the hearts of many.
Crain's Detroit Business
Metro Detroit rents are about to jump
Metro Detroit's fair market rents in 2023 will be nearly 12 percent higher than they were this year, according to a federal measure. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development published fair market rents for the 2023 fiscal year that show an 11.9 percent increase in rental rates for a two-bedroom apartment in metro Detroit. The rate will go up to $1,213 a month, from $1,084 a month, beginning Oct. 1.
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Promising 16-year-old's life cut short after encountering 'evil,' Detroit mother writes
Detroit — Ja’Miyah Lawrence "came across evil" when she was gunned down last week by a 19-year-old man on an alleged shooting rampage, the victim's mother said on an online tribute. Lawrence was one of three people killed during an Aug. 28 shooting spree on Detroit's west side...
WATCH: Michigan WR commit Semaj Morgan put on a SHOW in week two win
On Friday night, West Bloomfield improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Harper Woods, 33-14, at home. Senior wide receiver and future Michigan Wolverine, Semaj Morgan was the star of the game making several catches including an impressive 20-yard touchdown reception right before the half. In addition to offense,...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Duggan must find solutions for Detroit's violence epidemic
The uncontrolled violent crime in Detroit right now requires Mayor Mike Duggan to show that he has a serious crime-fighting strategy to keep Detroiters safe by ending the mass killings taking place in the city almost every week or weekend. Whatever plan the mayor and Police Chief James White currently...
deadlinedetroit.com
Labor Day is the Last Day Deadline Detroit Will Publish
But it’s been a great run for nearly 10½ years. Today, Labor Day, is the last day that Deadline Detroit will officially publish. I’m proud to have worked for The Detroit News and The Washington Post, but equally as proud to have worked for Deadline Detroit all these years.
