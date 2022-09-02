Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
Vicksburg Post
Shootout in Bovina business parking lot leads to arrest
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
Man arrested after cars exchange gunfire in parking lot of Mississippi business with customers present
vicksburgnews.com
Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning
An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
WLBT
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist. Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by...
WLBT
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy It
Andre Jones(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This story centers are 18 year old Andre Jones of Jackson, Mississippi. The young high school graduate was looking forward to starting college in the Fall of 1992. Andre’s mother — Esther — was the president of the Jackson branch of the NAACP. His stepfather (Charles) was a Nation of Islam minister. Andre also had a girlfriend named Tanisha Love. On the night of August 22nd, 1992, Andre and Tanisha were driving together. At around 1 am, they had to stop at a routine sobriety checkpoint in Brandon, Mississippi. At 1:30 am, Andre’s parents received a call from Tanisha.
William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace provides update on Friday’s pursuit
A reckless driver is facing felony charges after attempting to elude police. Terry Porter of Yazoo County was arrested Friday after failing to yield to a traffic stop and instead fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed with a toddler in the vehicle. “We did not know when...
Vicksburg Post
PET OF THE WEEK: Tammy, a female labrador retriever mix puppy
Tammy is a female labrador retriever mix at the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, gentle and loves kisses. She would be good in a home with other dogs and children. Her adoption fee is $100. Call the humane society at 601-636-6631 to adopt Tammy.
Man arrested for child endangerment after police chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces child endangerment and felony eluding charges after a chase with Warren County deputies on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies tried to pull over Terry Porter, of Yazoo County, for failure to yield to a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove away at a […]
vicksburgnews.com
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
Vicksburg Post
FAITH: Livestreaming an important outreach for some local churches
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of in-person worship, local churches turned to the internet and began livestreaming Sunday services to their congregations. The pandemic has since subsided, and while three local churches, St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church and Church of the Holy...
Mississippi man arrested for July 4 home burglary and shooting
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a July 4 house burglary and shooting. Vicksburg Police arrested Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4. Mixon was charged...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Local exhibition honors 100 years of Andrew Bucci
Vicksburg’s own, Andrew Bucci, would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, and in honor of the artist, whose career spanned nearly 80 years, a year-long centennial celebration is underway, which includes an art exhibition at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. The exhibition will run Sept....
A Mississippi mom of 3 shares how water crisis is hurting her family
A crumbling infrastructure, neglected water system and severe flooding has left more than 180,000 people living in Jackson, Mississippi without access to safe drinking water. One mom of three is sharing how the crisis is impacting her and her family. Cassandra Welchlin, 49, a mom social worker, is a proud...
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history on 1320-1322 Mulberry St. — The Mulberry building today
This article is provided courtesy of The Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. 1320-1322 Mulberry Street– This large brick building was constructed on the northwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets perhaps in 1853. It was the “new” store of Cobb and Manlove, produce, grocery, and commission merchant, in September of that year.
WLBT
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
