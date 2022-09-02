Read full article on original website
Air Quality Advisory and Open Burn Restrictions Lifted in Latah Lewis & Nez Perce Counties
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, September 6, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) lifted the Air Quality Advisory and burn ban for Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation. The Air Quality Advisory and burn ban remains in place for Clearwater and Idaho Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation.
Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
Lewiston man Dies During Kayaking Outing on Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE - At around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Idaho County dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges Boat Ramp, north of Slate Creek. The male had been seen in the kayak earlier in the day wearing a black and grey life jacket, but his kayak had been located upside down and he was not found near it. They had been searching for 45 minutes but were unable to find him.
Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard
A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022. The post Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Fire Crews Respond to 10-20 Acre Wildland Fire Northeast of Moscow Saturday Afternoon
MOSCOW - On Saturday afternoon, multiple fire units responded to a wildland fire burning private industrial timberlands and logging slash near the Junction of Meadow Creek and Prospect Creek northeast of Moscow, ID. According to a report from the Idaho Department of Lands, the Prospect Fire was last estimated to...
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Seeking Special Medical Foster for 'Gary' the Great Dane
LEWISTON - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is currently attempting to find a special medical foster for Gary, one of the Great Danes rescued from the breeding case in Lewiston. According to a post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Gary has a few medical issues that are being addressed,...
Multiple Fire Agencies Respond to 300 Acre Wildland Fire in Hells Canyon Near Pittsburg Landing
WHITE BIRD - According to the U.S. Forest Service, multiple fire agencies have responded to a wildland fire located in Hells Canyon, just downstream from Pittsburg Landing on the Snake River. As of Sunday morning, the Jones Creek Fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size and growing. According...
Three 19-Year-Old Kamiah Men Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash on Beaverslide Road Early Saturday Morning
KAMIAH - On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Beaverslide Road in the Kamiah area to investigate reports of a single vehicle crash with injuries. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old...
Forest Service: Smoke from Fires Burning Southwest of Elk City Visible from Grangeville
ELK CITY, ID - According to the U.S. Forest Service, two fires burning in the area southwest of Elk City are producing smoke visible from Grangeville and other communities. The Williams Creek Fire was first detected on Monday, August 29 and is located on the Red River Ranger District approximately five miles west of Orogrande in the Gospel Hump Wilderness. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was estimated to be 50 acres in size.
Two Pullman Residents Arrested for Robbery and Firearms Related Charges
GARFIELD, WA - On the evening of Sunday, September 4, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in Garfield, WA where one of the residents was allegedly robbed at gunpoint. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, during...
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy
POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
2 of Washington State's Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
WSU Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Permanent for First Year, In-Person Students
PULLMAN - Washington State University is making COVID shots a permanent requirement for first-year students who attend class in-person. The announcement was made in a post on the institution’s website Tuesday morning. The new policy that was recently implemented officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. Cougar Health Services will ensure that first-year WSU students attending a physical campus have been vaccinated or screened for coronavirus. Students will still be able to make a religious exemption request to avoid the vaccination. WSU Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellbeing Joel Schwarzkopf says the decision is, “based on facts, science and best practices as evidenced by the CDC……This policy brings us to the forefront of our peers in terms of doing what’s right for students.”
Two LC Valley Residents Arrested in Pullman on Vehicle Theft and Drug Charges
PULLMAN - Two LC Valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78-year-old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
