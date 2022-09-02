ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston man Dies During Kayaking Outing on Salmon River

GRANGEVILLE - At around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Idaho County dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges Boat Ramp, north of Slate Creek. The male had been seen in the kayak earlier in the day wearing a black and grey life jacket, but his kayak had been located upside down and he was not found near it. They had been searching for 45 minutes but were unable to find him.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard

A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
HARVARD, ID
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Forest Service: Smoke from Fires Burning Southwest of Elk City Visible from Grangeville

ELK CITY, ID - According to the U.S. Forest Service, two fires burning in the area southwest of Elk City are producing smoke visible from Grangeville and other communities. The Williams Creek Fire was first detected on Monday, August 29 and is located on the Red River Ranger District approximately five miles west of Orogrande in the Gospel Hump Wilderness. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was estimated to be 50 acres in size.
Traffic
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy

POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
POMEROY, WA
WSU Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Permanent for First Year, In-Person Students

PULLMAN - Washington State University is making COVID shots a permanent requirement for first-year students who attend class in-person. The announcement was made in a post on the institution’s website Tuesday morning. The new policy that was recently implemented officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. Cougar Health Services will ensure that first-year WSU students attending a physical campus have been vaccinated or screened for coronavirus. Students will still be able to make a religious exemption request to avoid the vaccination. WSU Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellbeing Joel Schwarzkopf says the decision is, “based on facts, science and best practices as evidenced by the CDC……This policy brings us to the forefront of our peers in terms of doing what’s right for students.”
PULLMAN, WA
