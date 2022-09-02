ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

60-mile yard sale happening this weekend

By Nadine Grimley
 3 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend.

The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut.

Canfield Junior Fair 4H royal courts talk honor

Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up in parking lots and at the Yankee Lake Ballroom parking lot.

Andrea Kreutzer and her daughter Gracie say it’s a family event. Her children helped gather toys and clothes for the sale.

“They helped us set up last night and my oldest daughter didn’t even wanna go to school today. She wanted to hang out…and sell all of her stuff. Saturday she’ll have a lemonade stand, so come on by then too,” said Kreutzer.

Andrea says last year they used the money to get her children new bicycles.

To see the map of the participants, check here .

