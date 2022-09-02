ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day

San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September. What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day. All San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Ocean Beach Dog Beach Reopened; Beach Advisory in Effect for These San Diego Beaches

The San Diego River Outlet at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach was reopened Sunday after health officials determined that recent water quality samples met state health standards. Beaches elsewhere remained under an advisory that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness. They include Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and Children's Pool in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Scorching Temps Mark Labor Day & Rest of Week, But Chance of Rain Could Follow

Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day and longer as the unforgiving heat continues to grip San Diego County. An excessive heat warning has been extended to 8 p.m. Friday for San Diego's coastal and inland areas and until 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and deserts as most of California is in the midst of a grueling heat wave that is now expected to last for more than a week.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire in Fallbrook Forward Rate Stopped at 30 Acres, 10% Contained

Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. By 5 p.m. the forward rate was stopped at 30 acres. Cal Fire said firefighters will remain at the scene building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
FALLBROOK, CA
NBC San Diego

Valencia Park Residents Await Answers After Mudslide Nearly Wipes Away Their Home

W. T. Jones’ vacation in Alaska came to a screeching halt Saturday when he got a call from a friend who said, “Your house is caving in!”. By the time his flight arrived in San Diego, he learned it wasn’t his house, but the earth beneath it, that had collapsed, sending tons of dirt into the canyon below. The landslide took out a retaining wall and threatened three neighbors’ homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Lifeguards Increase Patrols for Labor Day Weekend

San Diego lifeguards have increased their staffing on Labor Day weekend to help keep the huge beach crowds safe. On Saturday morning in La Jolla lifeguards had to rescue a group of eight scuba divers. “We have very strong ocean conditions today and because of the heat people are experiencing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Backyard Sinkhole Leads to Mudslide Evacuations in Valencia Park

A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A retaining wall also collapsed at 11:07 a.m. Saturday behind the home in the 5500 block...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire East of Ramona Halted at 50 Acres

Evacuations: Those already evacuated can return home. Evacuation orders remain in place for residents of Ramona Trails Drive, Sunset Oaks Drive and Caesar Drive; an evacuation center is open at 1521 Hanson Lane. Road Closures: SR-78 at Magnolia Avenue remains closed, open for residents only. San Diego County firefighters stopped...
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

Del Mar Racetrack Taking Steps to Keep Horses Cool Between Races

Horse racing officials defended their decision to hold races at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club this weekend despite the extreme heat wave gripping Southern California. A small number of animal rights activists protested at the track Saturday, arguing that forcing horses to run in extreme heat was cruel and calling for the track to cancel races scheduled over the Labor Day weekend due to the ongoing heat wave that has gripped the entire state.
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Aztecs Fall In Snapdragon Stadium Debut, SDSU loses 38-20 To Arizona

The temperature was hot, the play on the field by the home team was not. San Diego State opened Snapdragon Stadium with a 38-20 loss to Arizona on a day in which the temperatures consistently flirted with 100 degrees. After playing the previous 2 seasons in Carson and before that...
SAN DIEGO, CA

