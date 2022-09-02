Former officials subpoenaed in AG's civil rights probe of Saratoga Springs arrests, council to consider reimbursements

Read full article on original website
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
theberkshireedge.com
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
WNYT
Picnic in Colonie supports labor, union groups
The annual Labor Day Picnic and Celebration was held at Cook Park in Colonie on Monday. It’s sponsored by the Solidarity Committee of the Capital District. The event supports local labor and union groups. The event was complete with live music performance and award ceremonies. Learn why organizers say...
WRGB
Colonie woman behind bars without bail, facing narcotics charges in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Colonie woman faces charges brought by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, following a complaint made by the Rensselaer County Probation Department of drug activity occurring near a local drug treatment facility. Lynn Sherman, 56, is being charged with Criminal Possession of a...
WNYT
Storm reporting tool active in Warren County
Warren County is telling neighbors if the weather picks up to the point it’s causing damage -they should track it, because they want to know. Warren County was one of two areas hit especially hard in last week’s storms. We told you there’d be a new tool to...
wamc.org
New frontier for ink and studs in Albany
Two tattoo and piercing shops are merging to open at a new location in downtown Albany. Shocker Tattoo, formerly located on Lark Street, and Modern Body Art, formerly located on South Pearl Street, have merged and are now located at one Modern Body Art location on North Pearl Street. Albany...
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1832 Cholera Epidemic in the Capital District
Cholera can kill more people more quickly than any other disease. Thousands can die overnight. More people died from cholera in the 100-year period from 1817-1917 than from three centuries of Bubonic Plague (Black Death) during the Middle Ages. The disease is contracted by the ingestion of water and food...
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
WNYT
Washington County paving to cause delays
Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
wamc.org
Gibson to retire from brief Siena presidency next summer
Siena College says its president, former Congressman Chris Gibson, will retire at the end of the current academic year. The private college in Loudonville announced the move Tuesday, saying Gibson plans to step down next summer. Gibson, a Siena graduate and retired Army Colonel, became the college’s 12th president in...
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
WNYT
Animal control removes 31 horses for neglect concern
Police say they found dozens of horses suffering from neglect on the property of a Washington County woman. We have new video of animal control taking the horses from the property. This comes after police say they executed a search warrant on the Granville property, and found the animals had...
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses United Kingdom's the new incoming prime minister and the upcoming 2022 November election. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
Everything happening in Lake George in September
Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
WNYT
Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing
TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
10 years of false claims: EFC to pay $500k settlement
The state's Environmental Facilities Corporation is paying $500,000 in settlement money after falsely claiming employees worked for the federal clean water grant when in fact they were employed in the executive chamber.
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Annual Iroquois Festival Held at Howe Caverns, NY Labor Day Weekend
Written by Roger Chambers | Utica Phoenix Columnist. The 39th annual Iroquois Festival was held on Labor Day weekend at the Iroquois Museuem in Howes Cave, Schoharie County, after being canceled for two years due to Covid-19. The museum has one of the largest collections of Iroquois artifacts in the world. These include clothing, baskets, pipes, weapons and other items used in daily life. Inside the main building, built to represent a traditional longhouse (home to several families), there are many art works by the Iroquois, including paintings, photographs, jewelry, and sculptures of stone, wood and deer and moose antlers.
