ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man accused of creating child pornography of 6-year-old girl

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPSB7_0hg5Adct00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday and federally charged with production of child pornography, according to court records.

Juan Villanueva, 42, was arrested by the FBI and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In late July, a woman told the Lamesa Police Department about a video of Villanueva performing a sexual act on a 6-year-old, according to court documents.

It had been uploaded to the woman’s online storage account while Villanueva was using her phone, court documents said.

Law enforcement was not able to find the video, and the woman told police she believed Villanueva was able to delete the video after she confronted him about it, according to court documents.

When interviewed by Lamesa police, Villanueva denied producing the video or assaulting the child.

However, in an interview with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI, Villanueva admitted to creating the video, court documents said.

Villanueva also admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2016 or 2017. Detectives located several sexual videos of Villanueva and the girl on a Google Drive account, according to court documents.

As of Friday, Villanueva remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
City
Lamesa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lamesa, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Fbi#Violent Crime#Google Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR extinguishes fire at 34th and York

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 34th Street and York Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. LFR confirmed the time of the call and that there was a structure fire. Other details were not yet confirmed by LFR. Our camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue was able to see thick black smoke. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Idalou road motorcycle crash turns fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died Tuesday following an August 25 evening crash around 7:15 p.m. involving a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 16th Street, the Lubbock Police Department said. Elijah Austin, 84, was eastbound in a pickup truck in the 1600 block of East 16th Street and stopped […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD adds 19 new police officers to the force

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department celebrated its latest academy cadets officially becoming police officers on Monday.  Class 2022A is the first graduating class of the year. The 19 cadets made up the biggest graduating in 15 years. The last class, Class 2021B, had just six cadets. Lieutenant Brady Cross has been a part […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock-area, South Plains schools show support for Uvalde CISD ahead of first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas — Schools in the Lubbock area and across the South Plains planned to show support as students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District return to class on Tuesday, September 6. The start of the school year was delayed after the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. The Lubbock Independent […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy