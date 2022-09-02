ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg businesses raise awareness, money for suicide prevention

HARRISONBURG, VA - It’s National Suicide Prevention Week and some Harrisonburg businesses are hoping to raise awareness and money. Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser on Monday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The fundraiser will continue throughout the week and the money will...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets

On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Montpelier Hidden History. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM...
MONTPELIER, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

MOORE: Ellis does not deserve a seat on the Board of Visitors

I am a proud student of the University of Virginia. It is at this school that I honed the critical thinking skills that enable me to write for The Cavalier Daily. But, to be frank, the argument I am about to lay out requires very little critical analysis. Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis has made himself crystal clear and in doing so, my retort is painfully simple. No man that supports platforming racism thinly disguised as a science should be permitted to serve on the Board of Visitors of any university. I do not believe Ellis deserves a seat on the Board of Visitors.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday. Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor. There’s currently no information...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Community reacts: Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower. Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA

