Hanover implements new bathroom, school lunch policies as students return to school
Some Hanover County students are returning to school today. Over the summer, new and pre-pandemic policies were established ahead of the new school year.
Harrisonburg businesses raise awareness, money for suicide prevention
HARRISONBURG, VA - It’s National Suicide Prevention Week and some Harrisonburg businesses are hoping to raise awareness and money. Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser on Monday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The fundraiser will continue throughout the week and the money will...
Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
What’s open and closed on Labor Day in the Richmond area
If you have the day off from your job or school, there are plenty of fun things to do in the Richmond area.
Henrico Community Food Bank to host September food drive
The Henrico Community Food Bank is hosting its September food drive at the West End Manor Civic Association.
Hanover County residents preparing to welcome new 22-acre solar farm
After a recent vote ended in the approval of a new 22-acre solar farm, long-time Hanover County residents are getting ready for the change.
thecollegianur.com
UPDATED: URPD investigates reportedly racist altercation between students, delivery driver where gun was pulled
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. The content of this article might be upsetting to some readers. Resources for UR students include CAPS, at CAPS@richmond.edu or 804.289.8119 and UR’s Bias Incident Response. The University of Richmond Police Department is investigating a Sept. 3 altercation between several students...
Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets
On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Montpelier Hidden History. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM...
Charlottesville outdoor pools closing for the season, preparing for next year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are cooling off at a pool this Labor Day. Despite a shortage of lifeguards, Charlottesville was able to have all of its pools and splash grounds open for the 2022 summer season. Charlottesville Aquatics aims to have about 150 lifeguards, but this season it...
UV Cavalier Daily
MOORE: Ellis does not deserve a seat on the Board of Visitors
I am a proud student of the University of Virginia. It is at this school that I honed the critical thinking skills that enable me to write for The Cavalier Daily. But, to be frank, the argument I am about to lay out requires very little critical analysis. Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis has made himself crystal clear and in doing so, my retort is painfully simple. No man that supports platforming racism thinly disguised as a science should be permitted to serve on the Board of Visitors of any university. I do not believe Ellis deserves a seat on the Board of Visitors.
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
Body found during James River recovery search for missing man
The Richmond Fire Department has confirmed a body has been found during the recovery operation for a man who went missing in the James River Sunday evening.
Richmond DJ, father found shot to death outside parents' Chesterfield home
Brandon Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road.
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
PHOTOS: Vehicle nearly falls on I-95 after 18-year-old evades police in Richmond
A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from West Baker Street alongside I-64 onto the retaining wall, along the interstate precariously on its side is causing delays as crews remove it from the dangerous location on Sunday.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Fire forces residents out of Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were forced out of a Richmond apartment complex after a fire early Monday. Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway around 3 a.m. Fire officials say the flames were mostly contained to a unit on the second floor. There’s currently no information...
Community reacts: Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower. Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
