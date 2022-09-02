ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
MLB
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/6/22

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Luis Urias starting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Arizona Diamondbacks. Urias is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models proejct Urias for 1.0 hits, 1.1 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.1 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Alek Manoah
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte sitting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marte will move to the bench on Sunday with Jake McCarthy starting at designated hitter. McCarthy will bat fifth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 11.0 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Monday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 222 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .213 batting average with a .566 OPS, 4 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#The Toronto Blue Jays
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Corey Dickerson as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday while Tyler O'Neill moves to centerfield and Ben DeLuzio sits. Our models project Dickerson, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Monday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Harrison for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
numberfire.com

Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Monday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alex Bregman in Astros' Monday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is starting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bregman is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Bregman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Arizona's Alek Thomas in center field on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thomas will patrol center field after Jake McCarthy was given a breather versus Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes. numberFire's models project Thomas to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
PHOENIX, AZ

