WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
CPD: Victim attacked by 4 women in incident near Hollywood Connection and Cicis Pizza
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing more details about an incident that lead to everyone being asked to leave the AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theatre connected to the Hollywood Connection on Saturday night. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with multiple police units responding to the scene in […]
Columbus Police warning about mail theft scheme stealing account information
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is warning residents about a fraud scheme involving mail theft affecting the area. According to police, thieves have been caught on camera stealing checks from U.S. Post Office blue boxes. They are then using the account numbers and routing numbers from the stolen checks to create counterfeit […]
CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
WTVM
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
WTVM
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Soon as I get undressed and laid down, all I hear was pow, it sounded like a 40, and all I heard was pow, pow, pow,” says Deon Jackson. Deon Jackson says hearing gunshots near where he lives isn’t uncommon. “Only time you...
Ga. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses
TROUP COUNTY, GA — A Georgia man will spend a significant portion of his life behind bars after he was sentenced for drug trafficking charges. Andre Tmorris Ransom, of LaGrange, pleaded guilty to charges in two indictments on drug trafficking charges. Ransom pleaded guilty to trafficking amphetamine, possession of...
WTVM
Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a south Columbus shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead. Police say the shooting occurred Sept. 3 on Kings Mountain Court. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Janleyon Langley was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead...
Opelika Police recover 19 stolen guns, searching for pawn shop thieves
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika searching for burglary suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from Colorvision Furniture and Pawn along Pepperell Parkway early Monday morning. Police got into a car chase and than a foot chase with the suspects. Officers recovered the vehicle and 19 stolen guns. Right now, they are working on […]
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
WTVM
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
LaGrange Police: Missing woman located
UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Two arrested on kidnapping, forgery, false imprisonment charges
A man is safe after being reportedly kidnapped by two men and ordered to cash a check at a local bank, authorities said. The incident occurred Wednesday at the Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard when a man walked into the bank and presented a note to the teller which said “keep me safe.”
WTVM
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
WTVM
Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
WTVM
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia. After arriving at the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam
An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
MCSO arrests two during search warrant and seizes $14,904 worth of narcotics
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County. Authorities […]
