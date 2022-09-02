Brandon Jacobs says it's time for Odell Beckham Jr. to reunite with Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. fueled fan speculation when he responded “we’ll see” to a fan’s comment that the wide receiver should make a return to the Giants.

The 29-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in New York in complicated tenure that included the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, three straight Pro Bowl nods, one of the flashiest catches in Big Blue history, an infamous boat photo, and an eventual trade to the Browns.

While some fans have expressed their desire to bring Beckham back to the Giants, one former Big Blue running back also wants to see a reunion happen.

“OBJ is older, more mature with a child of his own,” Brandon Jacobs tweeted on Friday. “I think he’s ready to be back in NY with the Giants!!”

Jacobs’ last year in New York came in 2013, just before Beckham’s Giants tenure began. Beckham is one of the most notable free agents remaining, but New York is fighting against the salary cap already, and despite needing more firepower on offense, especially with the rough outlook for recent signing Kenny Golladay, it would be tough to financially swing a deal for OBJ.

