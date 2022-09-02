Rocklahoma returns Friday for its 15th year in Pryor

PRYOR, Okla. — Rocklahoma returned to Pryor, Okla. Friday for its 15th year.

Organizers told FOX23 the three-day festival is expected to bring in around 20,000 people to the small city, and 90 percent of those people will camp out in nearby tents, campers and cars.

While day one was a little damp, the rain didn’t stop fans from lining up at the gates hours in advance.

Rocklahoma Marketing Director Steven Rohall reassured fans the festival is more than prepared for a little water.

“This is Oklahoma, and we know it’s going to pop up, so we’ve honestly prepared for years, the entire site has drain tiles,” Rohall said.

The festival includes a packed line-up of performers. Fans said they’re looking forward to Megadeth, Cypress Hill, Evanescence, Shinedown and more.

In between sets, there’s plenty of merchandise to shop for and food to fuel up on including fires, turkey legs, BBQ pizza, pickles, chicken tenders and bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. One vendor told FOX23 business at Rocklahoma compares to demand at the Tulsa State Fair.

For tickets and a look at performers, you can check out their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group