ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Rocklahoma returns Friday for its 15th year in Pryor

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKg6d_0hg5AADw00

PRYOR, Okla. — Rocklahoma returned to Pryor, Okla. Friday for its 15th year.

Organizers told FOX23 the three-day festival is expected to bring in around 20,000 people to the small city, and 90 percent of those people will camp out in nearby tents, campers and cars.

While day one was a little damp, the rain didn’t stop fans from lining up at the gates hours in advance.

Rocklahoma Marketing Director Steven Rohall reassured fans the festival is more than prepared for a little water.

“This is Oklahoma, and we know it’s going to pop up, so we’ve honestly prepared for years, the entire site has drain tiles,” Rohall said.

The festival includes a packed line-up of performers. Fans said they’re looking forward to Megadeth, Cypress Hill, Evanescence, Shinedown and more.

In between sets, there’s plenty of merchandise to shop for and food to fuel up on including fires, turkey legs, BBQ pizza, pickles, chicken tenders and bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. One vendor told FOX23 business at Rocklahoma compares to demand at the Tulsa State Fair.

For tickets and a look at performers, you can check out their website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

3rd annual “Grill on Greenwood” kicks off in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 3rd annual “Grill on Greenwood” took place in north Tulsa on Monday. The event kicked off at noon at Greenwood Park, near Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Blvd. The event featured a cook-off, vendors, live music and a car show. Jesse Foster,...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Sadly This is it, Day Three of Rocklahoma 2022!

This is it, sadly the final day of Rocklahoma 2022. Day three always seems to get here way too fast. Over the past two days, we've seen some amazing performances and it's not over yet. The festival main gates open at 2:00-pm today, day three is gonna rock! A BIG THANKS to AEG Presents and festival organizers for letting us invade on them this weekend to be a part of the action and insanity that is Rocklahoma. You're the BEST!
PRYOR, OK
Z94

Day Two of Rocklahoma is About to Begin!

It's day two here at Rocklahma 2022 the mega three-day, three-stage live music festival. It's gonna be a great day! Festival organizers and crews are making ready and soon the gates will open for another amazing day of live rock! You still have time to make the trip and party with us this Labor Day weekend so head this way!
PRYOR, OK
KLAW 101

The Crazy Characters & Party People of Rocklahoma 2022!

If you've never made the trip to Pryor, OK. for Rocklahoma you may not know that the people-watching here is as entertaining as the bands. Every imaginable kind and type of person from mild to wild is in attendance. You'll find superheroes, horror icons, cartoon characters, and even Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are regulars. A quick walk through the crowd is all it takes. You never know who or what you'll run into at ROK.
PRYOR, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Pryor, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Bbq#Cox Media Group
KTUL

Cookson man dead following motorcycle crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a collision that happened in Cookson, Okla. just before 8 a.m. on September 5. Thomas Montapertol, 65, of Cookson was pronounced dead on the scene following the crash. Montapertol was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson on OK-82...
TULSA, OK
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Missing man with limited mental capacity located

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/05/2022) — Hurt has been located, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP announced the news late Sunday night on Twitter. Tulsa police are looking for a man with a limited mental capacity who could be in danger. Tyreyon Hurt, 22, was last seen...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Jet headed for London makes emergency landing in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A jumbo jet headed for London made an emergency landing in Tulsa Monday night. According to Flight Aware, the American Airlines jet left from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) around 9:30 p.m. and made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport (TIA) around 11:20 p.m. A flight map shows the jet turning around in Missouri before arriving at TIA.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

FBI investigates shooting in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Police said a shooting happened Monday afternoon in Tahlequah. Tahlequah police said the FBI is taking over the investigation because it involves tribal citizens. Tahlequah High School said on Facebook it is switching to distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to “tragic events.”. The high...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized

The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

OHP: Tulsa man dies after crash involving semi-trailer on Turner Turnpike in Chandler

CHANDLER, Okla. — A 30-year-old Tulsa man died after a crash involving a semi-trailer over the weekend on the Turner Turnpike in Chandler. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Peterbilt semi-trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu were involved in a collision around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the Phillips 66 parking lot on the Turner Turnpike in Chandler. Authorities said a 17-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were in the Malibu at the time of the crash.
CHANDLER, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Fire Department responds to fires near Pine and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to three separate fires near Pine and Peoria, Monday afternoon. TFD said the fires were along the railroad tracks behind several nearby businesses. Two of the fires were small and quickly put out, but one fire reached a large pile of tiles.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Authorities search for arson suspect after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are looking for a person who they said started a fire in a vacant house in north Tulsa. Firefighters put out a small fire at a house near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said they were able to put it out in a couple of minutes.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy