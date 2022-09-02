ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

ComicBook

Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight

One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
The Independent

Helen Hunt reveals the ‘sobering’ rejection of Twister sequel: ‘We couldn’t get a meeting’

Helen Hunt has spoken out about her unsuccessful attempt at getting a sequel to Twister made, claiming she and her collaborators were unable to spark producers’ interest. The actor starred alongside Bill Paxton in the original movie in 1996. The pair played a separated couple who had to abandon their personal issues in order to help combat a series of violent tornadoes destroying Oklahoma.Globally, the film made a total of $494.5m (£428m) during its theatrical run and was one of the most successful releases of that year. However, Hunt has revealed that her aim to have a sequel made...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Shazam’ director names the Marvel movie he almost made before ditching it for DC

At a time when the DCEU is in total disarray, the Shazam! franchise seems to be sauntering through the carnage whistling a jolly tune as, outside of a few frustrating delays as Warner Bros. keeps shuffling its release schedule, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has managed to press ahead without any controversies and is enjoying a solid amount of unbesmirched, positive buzz. So kudos goes to director David F. Sandberg for steering the sturdiest ship in the DC universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Assistant Hypes Mirko in New Spoilery Sketch

The War Arc is on its way in the My Hero Academia anime adaptation, with the sixth season arriving this October to focus on the heroes of UA Academy battling against the Paranormal Liberation Front. While Deku and his friends will be front and center in this fight against evil, plenty of professional crime fighters will also be lending them a hand. The Rabbit Hero Mirko, who first appeared in season four and had a brief showing in the previous season, will have her biggest role to date and her biggest official fan has a new spoiler sketch for fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

Batman Reveals New Costume For the Newest Robin

Even in-universe, Batman's sidekick Robin is kind of a franchise. Every time you think you have them all accounted for, another one pops up, usually with a very minor variation or two on the original costume pioneered by Dick Grayson almost 80 years ago. And that's before you even get into alternate timelines, where anything can happen and just about anybody could end up in those little green booties. That's what has finally put Duke Thomas into a Robin suit -- and a really fancy one, at that, designed for the unique world of Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: White Knight.
ENTERTAINMENT

