The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
ComicBook
New PlayStation VR2 Game Announced
Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset is coming out early next year, and ahead of that release, we've learned this week about another new virtual reality game planned for the platform. First Contact Entertainment alongside Sony revealed Firewall Ultra, the next chapter in the Firewall series first established in the VR field with the PlayStation VR game Firewall Zero Hour. Similar to how we don't have a release date for the PS VR2 just yet, Firewall Ultra is also without a set release date.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation
Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
The man who lifted PlayStation up to PC Gamer standards is about to retire
Masayasu Ito lead many an engineering team over the years, improving the PlayStation brand until we finally felt inclined to write about it. Long time PlayStation hardware architect and current executive vice president Masayasu Ito is set to retire from Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of September, after 36 years working with the company. It's been a good run. From mechanical engineering lead for the PSP, to hardware engineering lead for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Ito has seen Sony grow into the console giant it is today.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
HHW Gaming: Xbox’s Phil Spencer Says ‘Call of Duty’ Will Remain on PlayStation For “Several Years”
PlayStation Call of Duty fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now. The post HHW Gaming: Xbox’s Phil Spencer Says ‘Call of Duty’ Will Remain on PlayStation For “Several Years” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
IGN
PS5 and PS4's Lead Engineer Is Retiring from Sony
Sony hardware architect Masayasu Ito, who led the engineering work on both PS4 and PS5, is retiring at the end of September. The 60-year-old engineer is currently the vice-president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, but according to Bloomberg, will step down from his position on October 1. Ito first joined Sony...
Sony PS Vita emulator on the Valve Steam Deck demonstrated
Vita3K is the world’s first functional PlayStation Vita emulator and can be used with the new Valve Steam Deck handheld console to enjoy a variety of different games previously only available on the Sony PS Vita handheld. Originally designed as an experimental open-source PlayStation Vita emulator for Windows and Linux, the purpose of the emulator is not to enable illegal activity but to run both commercial and homebrew games if you own the original. Vita3K is licensed under the GPLv2 license. This is largely dictated by external dependencies, most notably Unicorn.
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ — Do you need Nintendo Online to play?
Splatoon 3 brings even more third-person ink-filled action for players to enjoy this year. It looks to be a promising sequel in a beloved Nintendo franchise, one that has certainly made its mark since launching. There are new maps, weapons and characters this time around, as well as a new single player campaign to work through.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
IGN
Xbox Exec Wants to Show Fable Now, But the Developer Wants It to Be Ready First
Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty already wants to show off Fable on the Xbox Series X but developer Playground Games has refused to do so until it's properly ready. Speaking at PAX West 2022, Booty said that Playground is doing so many cool things with the next generation Fable game that he asks them to share it every time he sees it:
IGN
State of Decay 3 Is Being Made in Unreal Engine 5 - and Gears of War Developers Are Assisting
News on State of Decay 3 has been about as rare as a pleasant day in a zombie apocalypse, but Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has just revealed that the upcoming game is being made in Unreal Engine 5 with the assistance of Gears of War developer The Coalition.
Meta sets Oct. 11 for Connect event, teases new VR headset release
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) will host its annual event on Oct. 11 to showcase augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) offerings, and possibly release its much touted VR headset code-named Project Cambria.
Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch
Let’s be real here for a second – it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Microsoft is beating Sony in the console wars right now. Of course, the best way to game is to have all the consoles – but the real winners between PS-only and Xbox-only fans are the Xbox crowd. Have you seen that […] The post Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
