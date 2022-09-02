ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?

For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation VR2 Game Announced

Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset is coming out early next year, and ahead of that release, we've learned this week about another new virtual reality game planned for the platform. First Contact Entertainment alongside Sony revealed Firewall Ultra, the next chapter in the Firewall series first established in the VR field with the PlayStation VR game Firewall Zero Hour. Similar to how we don't have a release date for the PS VR2 just yet, Firewall Ultra is also without a set release date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console and Controller Colors Revealed by PlayStation

Sony has today unveiled that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 color scheme for both the console and DualSense controller in a little over a month. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, Sony has slowly been releasing new DualSense controller colors to go along with swappable covers for the console itself. Now, Sony will be letting loose a whole new collection later this fall that will also include a variant of the PS5's wireless headset.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Vr Headset#Gaming#Video Game#The Playstation Vr2
PC Gamer

The man who lifted PlayStation up to PC Gamer standards is about to retire

Masayasu Ito lead many an engineering team over the years, improving the PlayStation brand until we finally felt inclined to write about it. Long time PlayStation hardware architect and current executive vice president Masayasu Ito is set to retire from Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of September, after 36 years working with the company. It's been a good run. From mechanical engineering lead for the PSP, to hardware engineering lead for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Ito has seen Sony grow into the console giant it is today.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games

Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
Polygon

Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5 and PS4's Lead Engineer Is Retiring from Sony

Sony hardware architect Masayasu Ito, who led the engineering work on both PS4 and PS5, is retiring at the end of September. The 60-year-old engineer is currently the vice-president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, but according to Bloomberg, will step down from his position on October 1. Ito first joined Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Sony PS Vita emulator on the Valve Steam Deck demonstrated

Vita3K is the world’s first functional PlayStation Vita emulator and can be used with the new Valve Steam Deck handheld console to enjoy a variety of different games previously only available on the Sony PS Vita handheld. Originally designed as an experimental open-source PlayStation Vita emulator for Windows and Linux, the purpose of the emulator is not to enable illegal activity but to run both commercial and homebrew games if you own the original. Vita3K is licensed under the GPLv2 license. This is largely dictated by external dependencies, most notably Unicorn.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Splatoon 3’ — Do you need Nintendo Online to play?

Splatoon 3 brings even more third-person ink-filled action for players to enjoy this year. It looks to be a promising sequel in a beloved Nintendo franchise, one that has certainly made its mark since launching. There are new maps, weapons and characters this time around, as well as a new single player campaign to work through.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Xbox Exec Wants to Show Fable Now, But the Developer Wants It to Be Ready First

Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty already wants to show off Fable on the Xbox Series X but developer Playground Games has refused to do so until it's properly ready. Speaking at PAX West 2022, Booty said that Playground is doing so many cool things with the next generation Fable game that he asks them to share it every time he sees it:
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch

Let’s be real here for a second – it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Microsoft is beating Sony in the console wars right now. Of course, the best way to game is to have all the consoles – but the real winners between PS-only and Xbox-only fans are the Xbox crowd. Have you seen that […] The post Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy