ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County GOP head, ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris found guilty in ghost candidate scheme

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWrjF_0hg5A2FN00
Seminole County GOP Chair and ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris.

Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris was found guilty for his part in a scheme to run a progressive ghost candidate to siphon votes from a Democratic candidates in a 2020 state Senate race.

Paris enlisted the help of political novice Jestine Iannotti, painting her platform as that of a progressive independent. Iannotti did zero campaigning, but ads placed by GOP operatives placed her campaign to the left of all competition in a bid to siphon off votes from Democrats. Paris made an illegal contribution to Iannotti's "campaign" under the name of his cousin Steven Smith and that's ultimately what brought him down.

Smith testified that Paris asked to make the contribution in his name, saying that he had run up against his limit for contributions to Iannotti's sham run. Iannotti was one of three candidates identified in a statewide push of ghost candidates to lessen the chances of Democratic victories.

[content-2] The groups supporting the candidates and funding the advertising push have been tied to the utility company Florida Power & Light, though the company denies all allegations that they knew of the scheme.

Paris has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to pay back the more than $40,000 investigators spent looking into the plot. He will also have to work 200 hours of community service. Iannotti and another alleged plotter have yet to stand trial.

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Shares Labor Day Message

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While Labor Day is that one day of the year we celebrate America’s Workforce, every day of our lives we are grateful for those who dedicate themselves to making America the greatest nation on earth. America was built on hard work, so regardless of...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longwood, FL
Government
City
Longwood, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement." His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference. According to an email from his office,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Democratic Candidates#Democrats#Advertising#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#Seminole County Gop Chair#Senate#Florida Power Light
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County Board of Commissioners to discuss impact fees

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting this week to discuss impact fees. The commissioners will meet in a workshop session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the board chambers at the County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares. The county adopted road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
villages-news.com

Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver to undergo full disciplinary hearing following alleged misconduct

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday rejected a proposed settlement in a disciplinary case about incidents involving a Seminole County judge. The Supreme Court unanimously ordered the state Judicial Qualifications Commission to hold a full hearing on the allegations against Judge Wayne Culver. An investigative panel of the commission in June recommended that justices approve a proposed settlement that would have led to a 60-day suspension without pay and a public reprimand for Culver.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
194
Followers
72
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy