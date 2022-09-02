ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag On Manchester United Victory Over Leicester | Squad Shape For Arsenal On Sunday

By Saul Escudero
 3 days ago

The away game against Leicester City was like a dream for Manchester United as they accumulated their third win in a row to enjoy a well-deserved fifth position in the table.

The Red Devils had a very rough start to the Premier League season by getting defeated two times consecutively, the first game at home against Brighton (1-2) and the second one to Brentford (4-0).

Despite the bad start Erik Ten Hag has identified and managed to quickly fix the problems to lead the Old Trafford side to the victory path after a long time.

Now Manchester United has won nine points from their last three games due to a massive improvement physically and tactically, with all the players running behind the ball and being solidary with each other.

According to an interview given by Erik Ten Hag , the Dutchman speaks about how his team has significantly improved and what could be expected on Sunday against Arsenal who is currently undefeated in the Premier League and top of the table.

The reporter from MUTV started by asking, It seemed quite clear that there was movement and understanding on the pitch that had been worked on, on the training ground. I just wondered, is that what you saw?

Erik Ten Hag answered “Yes, I have seen some good stuff but it’s more than details, but I see structures are coming, we are constructing. That is good to see but we have to do that and improve from game to game and that is working on the training ground, work on the video and work in the games.”

Continuing with the questions, In terms of the spaces you want to exploit better, how can the players do that? What should Manchester United improve?

“I think it’s about formation, about getting and creating lines and then make the right decisions. Also, the decisions on the ball, but also out of possession, we are making a good step, we have a base but there is still a lot of room for improvement.”

How are you feeling about your defenders at the moment, individually and collectively?

“Collectively, I see the whole team as defending, that makes it easier for our defenders. But I think what they do well is they cooperate,

"They do it together, they support each other, and then they have a good performance. It’s difficult for opponents to create chances, that is what we see at this moment on the pitch.”

Just wondering what the situation with Anthony Martial is? Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were not in the squad tonight, what’s their availability for Sunday as well?

Ten Hag added, “It’s difficult to say when I talk about Luke Shaw and Aaron but Anthony Martial will not be involved on Sunday and I can't say at this moment when he will be back"

There was plenty of surprise that Casemiro didn’t start tonight, but now you’re going to see Thursday and Sunday games, is that a new challenge for you having to select for games on Thursday when you’ve got important league games on Sunday as well?

The Dutch manager answered “No, it is an option but also, I have to think, I have seen Arsenal, a tough opponent, they have started really well as we all know in the season and you can see there is a team who are [a] long [time] together, with a coach who brings his philosophy in the team.

"So, this is a good test and I’m really looking forward [to it]. We will pick the right XI to start but as you see, it’s not only a team, we have a squad and also, today, the subs who came on did really well so I’m happy with that. That is what we have to construct further.”

Manchester United will prepare well for Sunday's clash against the table leaders to hopefully earn a fourth victory in a row for Erik Ten Hag and bring the Red Devils back to the top.

