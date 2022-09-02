Reports: College Football Playoff board approves expanded format with 12 teams

The College Football Playoff will move to 12 teams after the Board of Managers approved expansion by an unanimous vote on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The expanded format will reportedly include the six highest ranked conference champions and the rest of the field will be made up of at-large selections, after the vote by the board, which consists of presidents from each of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame.

The expansion could happen as early as the end of the 2024 season, but the 12-year contract the playoffs have with ESPN doesn't expire until after the 2025 season.

Three keys, prediction:No. 23 Cincinnati faces 'loud' test in opener at No. 19 Arkansas

Bearcats:Luke Fickell declines to name starting QB ahead of opener at Arkansas

The current four-team format started in 2014 after decades of discontent between coaches and fans about how the national champion is decided in football. Initially determined by media and coaches poll, the Bowl Championship Series was created in 1998 to match the top two teams in one game after the regular season. That system lasted through the 2013 season before the current College Football Playoff system was used.

Alabama has won the most CFP championships with three, followed by Clemson with two. Ohio State, LSU and defending champion Georgia have one title each. The University of Cincinnati Bearcats became the first non-Power Five team to reach the semifinals last season.