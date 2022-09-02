BNA anticipates over 150,000 travelers over Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Thousands of people will be hitting the roads and the skies for Labor Day weekend.

“It’s a normal day, normal life,” said traveler Cedric Hollis. “Nothing to be worried about.”

That’s how some passengers feel traveling through the airport.

“Well we have missed three of our last six flights because it was so long getting through security,” said Jon Perry.

But not everyone traveling has it smooth.

“I’ve had some horror stories,” said Caleb Mathis. “Most of the time that was with international travel coming back through.”

With Labor Day quickly approaching, Nashville International Airport will start to see its fair share of flyers.

“Starting [Thursday] morning, we’re expecting 150,000 people to come through the airport between now and Monday,” said Stacey Nickens.

Nickens works for BNA and is encouraging people flying these next few days to get here early.

“It gives you additional time to navigate the parking, the longer TSA lines as well as enjoy the terminal,” she said.

After missing flights this summer, it’s advice Perry was prepared to take.

“We got here today three hours early just to make sure,” he said. “We’re also no longer checking bags.”

While things were smooth at BNA, passengers at other major airports in cities like Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Chicago were met with pilots picketing outside.

While flying has had its challenges this summer so far, passengers are hopeful things will be a little smoother this upcoming weekend.

“It’s always a little bit of a concern, but I try to keep an eye on it and realize some of that’s out of my control,” said Mathis. “So I think it really matters the brand that I am using for my flight for that company, and hopefully they are treating their employees in a way that is adequate to keep them staffed and running.”

