Wisconsin State

Bring on the bug spray! After first two cases of West Nile virus in Wisconsin animals, health officials urge protection

By Devi Shastri, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
State health officials are asking Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent the spread of West Nile virus after two in-state animals tested positive for the disease.

A horse from Trempealeau County and a bird from Milwaukee County are the first two reported cases of West Nile virus in Wisconsin in 2022.

There have been no reported cases of the virus in humans yet this year.

Since 2017, there have been an average of 20 cases of West Nile Virus in Wisconsin residents each year. The virus is most commonly spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people who get the virus do not get sick, according to the state DHS.

Of the 20% of people who do get sick, usually only mild symptoms are reported, including fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue.

The virus can be dangerous in about 1% of those infected. In those cases, patients can develop high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma. Older patients and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk of developing such complications.

There are no vaccines or specific treatments available for West Nile Virus beyond doctors providing supportive care for people while their bodies fight off the infection.

However, the spread of the disease can be limited by taking steps to avoid mosquito bites in the first place.

The state health department recommends people use bug spray when outdoors. The mosquitos that carry the virus are most active in the evening and early morning, so experts also advise people to consider rescheduling outdoor activities during those times.

Wisconsinites can also take steps to protect themselves and their neighbors by mosquito-proofing their homes. Make sure window screens are well-fitted and intact, keep lawns, weeds and vines trimmed and under control, and remove sources of standing water in and outside the home where mosquitos can breed. That includes changing the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

West Nile Virus is known to spread in Wisconsin from June through October, with most cases reported in August and September. The risk remains throughout summer and until there is a hard frost, which is defined as temperatures below 28 degrees for four or more hours.

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or DAShastri@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri.

IN THIS ARTICLE
