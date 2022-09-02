Read full article on original website
Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 100 East Texas schools have announced how they plan to show support to the Uvalde community on their first day back to campus. Tragedy struck Robb Elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 after a mass shooting claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Tuesday is set to […]
Highway 79 near Neches closed after major accident
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A section of US Highway 79 near Neches is closed after a major crash, according to TxDOT. “This closure is expected to last for most of the day,” officials said. Northbound and southbound traffic are being rerouted onto FM 2574, as of 8 a.m.
Search underway in Rusk County for missing man
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say
UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]
KLTV
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a...
KLTV
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development.
DPS...Driver and truck said to be involved in weekend hit and run in Nacogdoches has been found
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a vehicle and it's driver thought to have been involved in a Sunday afternoon hit and run that left a 4 year old girl injured in Nacogdoches County has been found. Officers say the 2009 Chevrolet pick up and it's driver, 85 year...
PHOTOS: New construction house fire in Cedar Creek Cove
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) responded to a structure fire at approximately 5 a.m. Monday. According to the fire chief, PSFR arrived to find a new house under construction with fire coming through the roof. Engine one arrived on the scene with five volunteers. Officials reported to have made entry […]
Local nonprofit and barber provide free haircuts to East Texas students
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local nonprofit and barber wanted to give back to East Texans battling inflation by providing free haircuts to students. Curtis Ford has been keeping the clippers steady for over a decade. "I been cutting hair for 15 years," Ford said. Ford is a Longview native...
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
Officials investigating after new house under construction catches fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after crews extinguished an early Monday morning fire at a new house under construction. Around 5 a.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove and found a new house under...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Longview (TX) Fire Engine
Longview (TX) police say the driver of a Longview fire engine failed to yield right-of-way, resulting in the death of a Hallsville man, KLTV.com reported Friday. According to the police Facebook post, an initial investigation revealed an LFD fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and failed to yield right-of-way while turning onto East Ann Drive. James Ray Neuville, 60, was driving a motorcycle east on Alpine Road and laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine, the report said.
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Despite recent rainfall, 'damage done' for Tyler-area farmers and ranchers
Even with recent heavy and consistent rainfall as well as the forecast of a wetter-than-average September, the “damage is done” for farmers and ranchers in the Tyler and Longview areas. “Without the rain, we have to catch up,” said Anthony Brown, Smith County Prairie View extension agent. “We’re...
Movies in the Park to return to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park this fall
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Rec Department has released the lineup for this fall’s Movies in the Park showings. Beginning on Sept. 24, officials said the following family-friendly movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave on Saturdays this fall: Sonic 2, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pinocchio (2018), […]
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
