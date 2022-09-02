ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

ketk.com

Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoying unofficial last day of summer

As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about the Parks Master Plan from 2015 and the formative stages of the coming master plan for future Longview park’s development.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Longview (TX) Fire Engine

Longview (TX) police say the driver of a Longview fire engine failed to yield right-of-way, resulting in the death of a Hallsville man, KLTV.com reported Friday. According to the police Facebook post, an initial investigation revealed an LFD fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and failed to yield right-of-way while turning onto East Ann Drive. James Ray Neuville, 60, was driving a motorcycle east on Alpine Road and laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine, the report said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

Despite recent rainfall, 'damage done' for Tyler-area farmers and ranchers

Even with recent heavy and consistent rainfall as well as the forecast of a wetter-than-average September, the “damage is done” for farmers and ranchers in the Tyler and Longview areas. “Without the rain, we have to catch up,” said Anthony Brown, Smith County Prairie View extension agent. “We’re...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX

